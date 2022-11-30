Breaking News

Tributes pour in to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who has died aged 79 after a short illness

Christine McVie, the talent behind some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died aged 79. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie has died aged 79 following a short illness, her family has said, with tributes pouring in for the late singer.

She sang and and played keyboards for the legendary rock band, and wrote some of their biggest hits, including Everywhere and Don't Stop.

A Facebook statement said: "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death.

"She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.

"She was in the company of her family.

"We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

Ms McVie performing with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. Picture: Getty

Fellow Fleetwood Mac member Stevie Nicks shared a personal tribute to Ms McVie, describing her as "my best friend in the whole world".

The US singer said she had not known McVie was ill until Saturday night, and had wanted to visit her in London.

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," she wrote, in a post on Instagram.

"I didn't even know she was ill ... until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London - but we were told to wait.

"So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so I'm singing it to her now.

"I always knew I would need these words one day...It's all I can do now."

Ms Nicks then shared lyrics to the song Hallelujah by Haim, handwritten, adding: "See you on the other side my love. Don't forget me. Always, Stevie."

Meanwhile Sheryl Crow said the "world feels weird" without Ms McVie, as she paid tribute to the Fleetwood Mac star.

"I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven," the US musician wrote on Twitter.

"The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP."

I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP https://t.co/nr6nfZ8rTM — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) November 30, 2022

Fleetwood Mac's Twitter account said: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Christine McVie wrote some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits. Picture: Getty

Ms McVie also wrote Songbird, You Make Loving Fun and Little Lies.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 along with her bandmates.

Fleetwood Mac – which formed in 1967 – was famous for infighting as much as for its music, with members falling in love and falling out.

But the complex relationships produced some of the most famous tunes from their heyday, including in the 1977 album Rumours, which featured classics like Go Your Own Way and The Chain and became one of the all-time best selling albums.