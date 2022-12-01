Cocaine Bear: The incredible true story behind the rampaging animal film that's captivated cinema lovers

1 December 2022, 14:44 | Updated: 1 December 2022, 15:15

Cocaine Bear is out next year
Cocaine Bear is out next year. Picture: Universal Pictures

By Will Taylor

Social media has gone wild with tweets about new Hollywood film Cocaine Bear – and users are even more amazed that the story is at least partially true.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bluntly-titled film sees the eponymous animal go on a rampage in the woods, viciously attacking the characters as they try to escape its spree.

But it has drawn more focus to the wild story that inspired the horror comedy, and it involves a failed drug smuggling plot in 1980s America.

The mad trailer for the film shows human characters flee a bear that has eaten a vast quantity of cocaine that is accidentally dropped from a plane in the forest in Georgia.

The preview was put out by a Twitter account with an image of the bear as its profile picture, and the tweet said simply: "I'm the bear who ate cocaine. This is my story."

Characters including Ray Liotta – his final film role – and Keri Russell are forced to contend with the cocaine-addled beast.

At that point, the film has deviated – but it is inspired by a real event where a bear took on large amounts of the Class A drug during a botched smuggling operation.

In 1985, drug smuggler Andrew Thornton was flying cocaine from Colombia in a Cessna aircraft over the state of Georgia, where he dropped packages of the substance worth millions.

Read more: St Ives is Britain's happiest place to live: Full list revealed

The 40-year-old - who was previously a narcotics officer - then parachuted out, leaving the Cessna to crash, but fell to his death in the driveway of a home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

It is believed he may have hit his head on the tail of the aeroplane as he bailed out and failed to open his parachute.

He had 75 pounds of cocaine on him and thousands in cash, as well as two pistols, night vision goggles, a bulletproof vest and Gucci loafers.

The bear is now displayed in Fun Mall, Lexington, Kentucky
The bear is now displayed in Fun Mall, Lexington, Kentucky. Picture: KY for KY
The bear launches a rampage after taking cocaine - a significant deviation from the real story
The bear launches a rampage after taking cocaine - a significant deviation from the real story. Picture: Universal Pictures

Investigators traced his flightpath and found nine duffel bags containing cocaine that he had dropped from the Cessna.

There was a tenth, however – ingested by a 175lb black bear in Chattahoochee National Forest, which pushes to Georgia's northern border with Kentucky and North Carolina.

The mammal, who was also nicknamed Pablo Escobear after the notorious Colombian drug lord, had died.

Read more: 'Doesn't it make sense to hear our story?': Harry and Meghan release trailer for new Netflix show

The amount the bear had eaten was worth millions of pounds, with a medical examiner in Kentucky saying the animal's stomach was "literally packed to the brim with cocaine".

Elizabeth Banks directed Cocaine Bear
Elizabeth Banks directed Cocaine Bear. Picture: Getty

"There isn't a mammal on the planet that could survive that," the examiner said.

It had suffered a massive amount of health problems from the vast quantity it had eaten, including heart failure, stroke and hyperthermia.

The bear's legacy lives on, though. His body was stuffed by a taxidermist, and it is displayed in the Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky.

Unlike the film, it did not go on a vicious killing rampage - but that won't put off eager cinema goers enthralled by the film's simple premise and eye-widening title.

Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is due out early next year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

William and Kate were smiling despite a backdrop of woes

Smiling Wills and Kate greet cheering US crowds despite Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailer and racism row

Hawaii Volcano

Hawaiian volcano’s lava oozes toward key Big Island road

Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville

‘Hopelessly deadlocked’ jurors lead to mistrial for actor Danny Masterson

Joanne Shreeves is accused of hurling cement over the fence at her neighbour

Daughter of ex-Tottenham boss Peter Shreeves 'hurled wet cement at her neighbours 'during hate campaign

United States France

Joe Biden welcomes Emmanuel Macron to White House for historic state visit

Matthew Hurst stamped on his dog Congo

Man who gave his dog 'worst beating ever seen' as punishment for going to the toilet inside walks free from court

Ms Buchan quit her job after pupils discovered her OnlyFans account

Teacher resigns after pupils discover her OnlyFans she ran to support her sick son

1

Over 4,000 members of Armed Forces live in accommodation so poor that rent isn't charged

Retailer Joules Nears Collapse Risking 1600 jobs

Troubled high-street fashion brand Joules bought by rival Next but 19 stores still to close

Cyril Ramaphosa

More calls for South African president to quit over theft probe

1

Passengers will pay a record £6bn a year in fares to TFL under new plans to break even

Conservative Leader And Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns From Office

Boris Johnson confirms he will stand again as an MP at the next election

A new trailer has been released for Harry and Meghan's documentary

'Doesn't it make sense to hear our story?': Harry and Meghan release trailer for new Netflix show

Serbia Unesco Plum Brandy

Cheers! Serbia’s plum brandy gets UN world heritage status

Exclusive
Rosie (L) pictured with her sister Fenella Hawes, wants a harsher sentence for killer driver Malcolm Waite

How can ‘drunkest driver ever’ be free in four years? Devastated sister demands justice after killer mowed down student

The Cornish seaside town of St Ives is named by Rightmove as the happiest place to live in Britain

St Ives is Britain's happiest place to live: Full list revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak China

China eases some Covid controls

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has given his support to the expansion of London's Ulez

Leonardo DiCaprio backs London Ulez expansion saying it will 'build a better, greener fairer London'
Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan

'Psychopath' builder who killed two escorts then burned one in an oil drum guilty of murder
Pakistan Floods

UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters and Ukraine war

Echelford School has told parents two more pupils contracted a deadly bacterial infection after a six-year-old girl died following a Strep A outbreak at nearby Ashford Church of England Primary School

Two more confirmed cases of deadly bacterial infection that killed girl, 6, found in nearby school
Ian Blackford is stepping down as the SNP's Westminster leader

Ian Blackford is standing down as SNP Westminster leader

French bread

Crumbs! UN puts French baguette on cultural heritage list

Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by Lady Susan Hussey (inset) who later quit.

Charity Boss in Palace race storm says she’s still not been contacted by Palace- nearly 24 hours after William’s godmother quit over ‘interrogation’
Houses of Parliament

Ex-Tory minister faces charges over historic sex offences

Nazir Afzal said he too had been asked about his heritage

Former chief crown prosecutor Nazir Afzal reveals race row aide asked him about his ‘heritage’ too at Palace event

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller
Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics
Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together
nick police

'A building doesn't catch criminals': Police and Crime Commissioner jumps to the defence of force
Bacon

Eating bacon was the 'defining moment' in author's departure from Islam

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit