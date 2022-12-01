'Doesn't it make sense to hear our story?': Harry and Meghan release trailer for new Netflix show

A new trailer has been released for Harry and Meghan's documentary. Picture: Netflix

By Will Taylor

A new trailer for Harry and Meghan's hotly-anticipated Netflix documentary has been released – with the Duchess of Sussex saying it "makes sense" to hear their story from them when the stakes are "so high".

The streaming giant describes the show, called Harry and Meghan, a "global event".

Black and white images of Harry and Meghan are shown, one with the couple beaming at each other under an umbrella, another showing him playing a guitar while she watches in a field, and then a series of images of the couple enjoying themselves flick by.

Meghan is seen crying during emotional moments in the trailer, while Harry leans back and looks at the ceiling.

A voice asks why they wanted to make a documentary.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," is Harry's reply, as images of Meghan being upset and the couple sat behind William and Kate are shown.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry says.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan asks.

Harry and Meghan seen dancing in new images in the Netflix trailer. Picture: Netflix

Images released in the trailer include a pregnant Meghan. Picture: Netflix

Royals will be intrigued to see what the couple say about the family, with concern about the Sussexes raising more damaging allegations.

His memoir, which is also said to contain bombshells, was delayed after the death of Queen Elizabeth. It was due to be published in November.

But there were suggestions Harry could have been prompted into rewriting some sections after her passing, and may include new chapters.

Meghan cries in one scene from the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Harry and Meghan pose for a selfie. Picture: Netflix

Although they put on a united front to greet well-wishers in Windsor with the Sussexes, Prince William and Kate were understood to be trying to avoid meeting the couple before knowing what would be in the documentary and memoir, which could prove damaging to the royal family.

The trailer launch has come as "the firm" handles the fallout of a race row following a Buckingham Palace event.

William's godmother was said to have kept asking a woman where in Africa she was from, despite her being a British national of Caribbean descent and African heritage.

Lady Susan Hussey has since apologised and quit her role in the royal household.

The Prince of Wales' spokesperson said "racism has no place" in society.