Gary Barlow's mansion raided by thieves during Saturday Night Takeaway appearance

Take That star Gary Barlow (centre) had his home broken into while appearing on TV in the latest brazen celebrity house heist. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Take That star Gary Barlow had his home broken into while appearing on TV in the latest brazen celebrity house heist.

The singer, 52, shares the home with wife Dawn and three children: Emily, Daisy and Daniel.

The raid took place on April 7 as Take That performed on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

An eyewitness to the raid told The Sun: “When I drove past I saw officers taking photos of the gates, which had been damaged. They were left half open.

"A few days later the gates had been fixed.

Another local told the newspaper that police went door to door to ask for information in the wake of the robbery.

It is unknown what, if anything, was taken from the house.

The second source told The Sun: “The police have been round to ask me about what happened, but I wasn’t aware of anything.

'I noticed the gates were flapping open. It’s a rather secluded place. It’s a warning to us all.”

A police spokesperson said: “We received reports of a burglary in between 5.50pm on 7 April and 9am on 8 April. Officers are investigating the incident."