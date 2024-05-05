Girl, 10, dies and four others in hospital after Bradford house fire

Kingsdale Drive, Bradford. Picture: Google

By Will Conroy

A 10-year-old girl has died and four other people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Bradford.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1:08 this morning (5 May) police were called by the fire service to reports of a serious house fire on Kingsdale Drive, Bradford.

“A woman and three children managed to escape the property and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

“A fourth child was found inside the address and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A scene is currently in place at the address and police are working with the fire investigators to establish the exact cause of the fire.”

Read more: Heartbroken mourners gather at vigil where Daniel Anjorin died on his way to school during ‘sword attack’

Read more: 'Something has to change': Son of pensioner who was killed in collision with speeding cyclist says deaths 'inevitable'

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews to the scene, two from Bradford and one from Shipley.

Detective Chief Inspector Zaheer Abbas, of Bradford District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident in which a young child has lost her life. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.

"The family are being supported by specially trained officers, a file will now be prepared for the coroner in due course."