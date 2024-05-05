Exclusive

Paul Scully doesn't rule out running again to be London mayor as he slams Susan Hall's campaign

Tory Paul Scully has slammed Susan Hall's campaign to become London mayor - saying that he would've run Sadiq Khan closer if he had been selected as the party's candidate. Picture: Global

By Chay Quinn

Tory Paul Scully has slammed Susan Hall's campaign to become London mayor - while leaving the door open to running for the position again himself.

Speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall, Mr Scully said that he thought he would have been a better choice for candidate this time around.

When asked if he would consider running again, he said: "Let's see, I literally put my name forward this time because I thought I was the best candidate to do the job.

"I don't feel I need to do it career-wise or anything like that, I just really am very passionate about this city I've lived in all my adult life.

"I want to see change, I want to get the solutions, if it's me doing that, I'll take up the mantle. I can't rule that out".

Mr Scully lost out to Ms Hall after third candidate Dan Korski withdrew following allegations of sexual harassment.

On whether he'd have been a better candidate than Susan Hall: "I think I could have certainly run him better than we have done, we had the second worst mayoral election since it started."

The recriminations come after Sadiq Khan won an historic third term as Mayor of London.

Mr Khan won with 43.7% of the vote, while Conservative rival Ms Hall took 32.6%. Turnout was 40.5%, which is slightly down compared with 2021.

In total, Mr Khan amassed 1,088,225 votes, compared to Ms Hall's 811,518.

It means Mr Khan has become the first person to serve a third term as London Mayor.