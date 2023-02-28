Meghan Markle appears for first time since Harry released Spare as she promotes vegan coffee brand

Meghan Markle has appeared in a video promoting a coffee brand she invested in. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Meghan Markle has been seen for the first time since Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen in a promo video of Clevr Blends, a "wellness coffee" brand she invested in after the couple stepped back from royal duties.

Meghan is shown being welcomed by the business's founder, Hannah Mendoza, in the Instagram video, and the two sip coffee together.

"People fell in love with the drink and really wanted to make them at home," Ms Mendoza says in the footage.

"Three years ago, everything changed. None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes.

"Not only did she love the product but she was extremely passionate about female founders and sustainable sourcing.

"Meghan ended up becoming our first investor, adviser and biggest Clevr advocate.

"She even sent our tumeric latte to friends. A few days later, I open my phone to see Oprah herself making our superlatte in our kitchen.

"Our small but mighty team was so not ready for this and ended up selling out for two months."

The brand sells latte powders in flavours including chai, matcha and coffee.

Customers add water to the powders to make the drink.

The palace was said to be angered by Meghan's recruitment of Oprah to help boost the business previously.

The legendary talk show host – who held a controversial interview with Harry and Meghan as their spat with the royal family started to spiral out of control – told her Instagram followers at the time that she had received a gift from "my neighbour M".

She used a crown emoji on the post – which drew ire from the palace.

Meghan Markle appeared in a promo video for a coffee brand she invested in. Picture: Instagram

The post, in which Oprah unboxes vegan coffee, was considered one of the most valuable bits of free publicity ever. Reports said experts valued that kind of exposure at at least $1m.

It is not known how much Meghan invested in the business.

She previously said: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.

"I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness.

"I believe in her and I believe in her company."