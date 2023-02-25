Camilla will be known as 'Queen' after coronation as Consort title is 'cumbersome'

Camilla will reportedly be known as the Queen after Charles's coronation. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Camilla will be known as the Queen after King Charles's coronation as Palace officials decided her current title of Queen Consort is 'cumbersome'.

The Queen Consort, 75, who married Prince Charles in 2005, had not been previously expected to take Queen Elizabeth's title.

It's thought that the renaming of Camilla's charity the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room to the Queen's Reading Room was a signal of intent.

A Palace insider told the Daily Mail: "There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right.

"Her Majesty is the Queen after all.

"Prince Philip was Prince Consort officially, but he wasn’t known as Prince Consort. The Queen would of course still be Queen Consort so the Palace of course wouldn’t stop anyone calling Her Majesty that if they so chose."

Queen Elizabeth expressed a desire for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort after her death. Picture: Alamy

After the King and Queen Consort married in 2005, Buckingham Palace said she would be known as HRH The Princess Consort after Charles acceded to the throne.

That was amended during the Platinum Jubilee, when Queen Elizabeth decreed that Camilla should instead become Queen Consort.

Her late Majesty wrote: "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Royal insiders claim the public's changing view of Camilla has enabled a further, final change.

King Charles's coronation will take place on May 6, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Camilla had historically been associated with Charles and Diana's bruising divorce after the late Princess of Wales claimed there was "three in the marriage" during her explosive interview with Martin Bashir.

But a charm offensive, including more public appearances since becoming Queen Consort, has reportedly boosted Camilla's popularity.

A poll for GB News this month found that among 18–24-year-olds, Camilla’s net rating is -20. Among over 65-year-olds, it is +18.