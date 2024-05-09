Chinese zoo mocked for painting dogs black and white to look like pandas

The zoo in Taizhou has been mocked over its exhibit. Picture: Weibo

By Flaminia Luck

A zoo in China has been accused of painting dogs black and white to fool visitors into thinking they are pandas.

Taizhou Zoo opened its latest attraction last week, which supposedly featured pandas.

However, visitors quickly realised all was not as it seems at the exhibit and the 'pandas' were in fact chow chows who'd got a dye job from zookeepers.

A zoo spokesperson has defended the exhibition saying "people also die their hair".

Clips taken by visitors appeared to show the chow chows - known for their distinctive thick, fluffy fur - with black ears, limbs, and dark circles around their eyes.

Tens of thousands of people visited the "panda dogs" every day from May 1 to May 5, Chinese media Jiupai News reported.

Visitors were also charged 20 yuan (£2.22) to see the new exhibit according to local news outlets.

Taizhou Zoo later admitted that the "fake pandas" were in fact dyed chow chow puppies.

However, despite the the confusing name, the zoo didn not seem to be trying to mislead guests into thinking the dogs were real pandas.

A signboard was put up at the exhibit with pictures of the dogs indicating the name is typically used to describe dogs that, either naturally or by grooming, can resemble pandas.

Hangzhou Zoo insisted the bear was, in fact, a bear. Picture: Social media

It's not the first time a Chinese zoo has been accused of faking animals.

In 2023, Hangzhou Zoo denied claims some of its bears were people in costumes after visitors were left confused by the 'human-like' resemblance of a Malaysian sun bear

In the same year, a clip of the bear - named Angela - walking on its hind legs sparked internet speculation that the animal was an employee in a bear suit.