'This is undoubtedly a human being': Chinese zoo furiously denies bear is secretly a human in costume

The Chinese zoo has insisted the bear is, in fact, a bear. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

A Chinese zoo has been forced to deny that one of its bears is secretly a human being in costume.

Footage of the 'bear' has gone viral on Chinese social media, with a number of observers pointing out its unusual posture and body language.

The video has people convinced Hangzhou Zoo has got one of its employees to dress up as a bear.

One person said: "Its posture is more (upright) than humans!” said one.

Another added: “Bears’ forelimbs cannot be spread out to the sides. This is undoubtedly a human being.”

But the zoo has furiously hit back, insisting the bear is actually a bear.

"In the summer, temperatures can rise to nearly 40C. If a person did wear a bear costume, they would be lying down within minutes due to the heat," a spokesman said.

In a separate video, imitating the bear's voice, the spokesperson said: "Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well."

Read More: It's un-bearable: Moment bear escapes scorching heat to cool off in jacuzzi

Read More: Cardi B throws microphone at fan who launched drink while she performed at Las Vegas concert

According to the zoo's deputy director, Jiang Zhi, the bear has a slimmer physique than other black or brown bears.

The sun bear is smaller than a grizzly bear, standing at around 1.3m. That's significantly smaller than the 2.8m grizzly bears stand at, they said.

Human or bear? Picture: social media

It is not the first time an animal has been pointed out as a suspected human being at a zoo in China.

In 2019, gorillas at Changzhou zoo were actually humans in costumes. It was apparently an April Food's day prank.