It's un-bearable: Moment bear escapes scorching heat to cool off in jacuzzi

A bear was caught cooling off in a jacuzzi. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A bear has been spotted cooling off in a jacuzzi as scorching temperatures sweep the US.

Footage released by police in Burbank, Southern California, showed the bear relaxing in a pool as it tried to cool off from the sweltering heat.

After being spotted by officers, the animal climbed back out and headed for a nearby tree, police said.

The furry visitor made an appearance in a residential neighbourhood about 10 miles north of Los Angeles, near the Verdugo Mountains.

Police have now warned that homeowners should avoid confronting bears in close proximity, suggesting they keep anything that might attract them, like rubbish and food, hidden away.

Read more: Exact date 32C heatwave will hit UK signalling end to wet and windy summer

Read more: Daredevil, 30, dies after plunging 721ft from the top of Hong Kong skyscraper

Bear in California beats the heat by chilling in backyard pool

Burbank Police Department shared the video, saying: "This bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off."

It comes as Southern California is facing a summer heatwave much like the soaring temperatures across Europe.

Firefighters have been battling wildfires in California but they are continuing to spread rapidly due to strong winds.

US city officials and forecasters have been urging people to stay out of the hot weather.

There is potential for it to cause heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities, people aged 65 and older, children and those with chronic illnesses, they said.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the National Weather Service (NWS) said.