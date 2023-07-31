Exact date 32C heatwave will hit UK signalling end to wet and windy summer

There's been little sunshine for Brits to enjoy so far this summer. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

It has not been the most pleasant start to summer for Brits so far, with most areas in the UK facing heavy rainfall throughout July.

The first stretch of August will also see similar conditions, with unsettled weather expected to continue for the first ten days.

But that should signal the end of the UK's wet and windy summer, with a heatwave on the way.

According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said the UK will finally experience a delayed start to summer thanks to an Azores high pressure system.

A UK heatwave could be on the way. Picture: Getty

"An Azores high is migrating towards and across us and it all starts this time next week if all goes as currently seen," Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said.

He continued: "There should be a south to north progress with 32C in south east England by August 12, in my opinion, though, it's still a forecast for now."

"The gradual change is simply down to a change in airstream; cool northerlies at times this week.

"Warm/hot southerlies later next week as the high pressure tracks across us and then out to the east."

According to the Met Office, however, there remains a risk of thunderstorms during the first half of July.

The Met Office's long-range forecast (August 4 to 13) reads: "Sunshine and showers are likely for many at the start of this period, locally heavy and thundery, with northwesterly or northerly winds bringing cool temperatures for the time of year.

"Showers may temporarily ease slightly, however there is some risk that this could give way to further wet and windy weather arriving from the west over the weekend.

A heavy rain shower in Westminster causes surface runoff on local roads. Picture: Alamy

"Beyond this, changeable conditions are likely to dominate through the rest of this period. Showery conditions are likely, along with the risk of longer spells of rain and stronger winds at times too.

"Some drier and brighter interludes are also possible, these perhaps more likely later in this period. Often breezy, especially earlier in the period. Temperatures are likely to be mostly below average."