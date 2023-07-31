Exact date 32C heatwave will hit UK signalling end to wet and windy summer

31 July 2023, 11:48

There's been little sunshine for Brits to enjoy so far this summer
There's been little sunshine for Brits to enjoy so far this summer. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

It has not been the most pleasant start to summer for Brits so far, with most areas in the UK facing heavy rainfall throughout July.

The first stretch of August will also see similar conditions, with unsettled weather expected to continue for the first ten days.

But that should signal the end of the UK's wet and windy summer, with a heatwave on the way.

According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said the UK will finally experience a delayed start to summer thanks to an Azores high pressure system.

A UK heatwave could be on the way
A UK heatwave could be on the way. Picture: Getty

"An Azores high is migrating towards and across us and it all starts this time next week if all goes as currently seen," Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said.

He continued: "There should be a south to north progress with 32C in south east England by August 12, in my opinion, though, it's still a forecast for now."

"The gradual change is simply down to a change in airstream; cool northerlies at times this week.

"Warm/hot southerlies later next week as the high pressure tracks across us and then out to the east."

Read More: August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Read More: Met Office says 40C heatwave weather becoming more likely in UK after wet start to summer

According to the Met Office, however, there remains a risk of thunderstorms during the first half of July.

The Met Office's long-range forecast (August 4 to 13) reads: "Sunshine and showers are likely for many at the start of this period, locally heavy and thundery, with northwesterly or northerly winds bringing cool temperatures for the time of year.

"Showers may temporarily ease slightly, however there is some risk that this could give way to further wet and windy weather arriving from the west over the weekend.

A heavy rain shower in Westminster causes surface runoff on local roads
A heavy rain shower in Westminster causes surface runoff on local roads. Picture: Alamy

"Beyond this, changeable conditions are likely to dominate through the rest of this period. Showery conditions are likely, along with the risk of longer spells of rain and stronger winds at times too.

"Some drier and brighter interludes are also possible, these perhaps more likely later in this period. Often breezy, especially earlier in the period. Temperatures are likely to be mostly below average."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A gay couple were discriminated against by a Christian painter

Gay couple 'gobsmacked' after Christian painter refuses to work on their house

Breaking
A rally to defend wild camping in designated areas of Dartmoor National Park.

Court of Appeal gives public green light for wild camping on Dartmoor

Main image, inset and top right, a Russian strike on Zelenskyy’s home town Kryvyi Rih and bottom right the drone attack on Moscow

Russia threatens nuclear war if Ukrainian counteroffensive pushes Kremlin forces out of the country

Sir Bob Geldof opened up about his 'very good friend' on stage.

Sir Bob Geldof reveals final texts of ‘desperation, despair and sorrow’ from Sinead O’Connor in weeks before her death

The Chinese zoo has insisted the bear is, in fact, a bear

'This is undoubtedly a human being': Chinese zoo furiously denies bear is secretly a human in costume

Police want to trace this individual after a girl, 12, was mugged

Police hunt mugger after girl, 12, robbed at knifepoint in Camden

A bear was caught cooling off in a jacuzzi

It's un-bearable: Moment bear escapes scorching heat to cool off in jacuzzi

Exclusive
Camera damage was found to be the most common type of vandalism with people pushing them upwards and away from the LTN filter, while others have seen paintballs being fired at them and bollards being removed.

London councils spend £500,000 a year fixing vandalised LTN cameras wrecked by angry drivers

Breaking
The NEU has voted to accept a 6.5% a pay rise.

Teachers strikes called off as UK's largest education union accepts 6.5% pay rise

The Bibby Stockholm is yet to be approved by fire service

Fears Bibby Stockholm migrant barge could become 'floating Grenfell' due to lack of fire safety protocols

At least three people died in the crash

Brit woman killed in horror crash in France named as Jewish mother-of-ten in her 40s from Stamford Hill

The nightclub was evacuated after a 'chemical release'

Eight people rushed to hospital after chemical substance released in Doncaster nightclub

Sue Arnold says her son who smuggled £135m of cocaine and heroin into the UK was 'wrongly' portrayed as a 'drugs lord'

Ex-police chief complains her son jailed for running £135million cocaine smuggling gang wrongly labelled 'drug lord'

The victim, in his 30s, was shot dead in Tottenham

Man is his 30s shot dead on White Hart lane in Tottenham as police launch murder probe

Rishi Sunak announces plans to expand North Sea oil drilling

Rishi Sunak unveils plan to ramp up North Sea oil and gas exploration with over 100 new drilling licences

David Hunter was released immediately due to time served

Brit expat, 76, says he ‘can’t describe’ how he’s feeling as he’s freed over manslaughter of his terminally ill wife

Latest News

See more Latest News

Second Life is an online video game where you can simulate yourself as an avatar

OceanGate used $350 video game 'Second Life' to teach students how to use Titan sub

Abena Oppong-Asare claimed back a parking fine on expenses

Labour frontbencher Abena Oppong-Asare billed taxpayers for a £55 parking fine

The daredevil had tried to get help through the penthouse window.

Daredevil, 30, dies after plunging 721ft from the top of Hong Kong skyscraper

Alicia Navarro police station after disappearing for four years

Mum of teenager who vanished for four years urges people to stop visiting her home in ‘dangerous’ search for answers
Some 500 cannabis plants were found in a property in Mill Hill Lane in 2019

Fully-equipped former five-bed cannabis farm to be sold at auction for £150,000

Madonna praised her friends and family for their support

Madonna feels 'lucky to be alive' after health scare as she praises her children for stepping up to support her
The Prime Minister is set to travel to Aberdeenshire today as he sets out his plan for energy in his latest attempt to drive a wedge between himself and Keir Starmer's Labour.

Rishi Sunak to press on with plans for new North Sea drilling - criticising Labour's position on energy security
Tories are targetting 20mph zones after Rishi Sunak said he is on the side of drivers who are against Sadiq Khan's ULEZ and low-traffic neighbourhoods across Britain

Tories target ending 20mph zones as Sunak declares he is 'on the drivers' side' against ULEZ and LTNs
Yvette Cooper has criticised the Conservatives' record on crime, highlighting new statistics which show fewer than 6% of crimes were solved in the last year.

Nearly 95% of crimes go unsolved as Labour slams 'national scandal' of Government's law and order record
The RCEN's president has warning of an oncoming NHS winter disaster after the Government unveiled its health service plans for the cold months

NHS 'blithely sailing towards an iceberg' with Government winter plan which will kill thousands, leading doctor says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit