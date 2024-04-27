Pictured: British victim of shark attack who is fighting for his life after being mauled in the Caribbean

27 April 2024, 15:09

Peter Smith
Peter Smith. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A British tourist has been left fighting for his life after being attacked by a shark in the south-eastern Caribbean.

Berkshire resident Peter Smith, 64, was rushed to hospital and admitted to an intensive care unit following the attack in Tobago, according to officials.

The extent of his injuries is unclear. Tobago's chief secretary Farley Augustine said Mr Smith's "left hand was severed from the elbow down" and "left thigh [was] severed".

Other reports suggest he has lost some fingers, and others have been reattached. Photos suggest that his arms and legs were severely cut, rather than being severed totally.

The bull shark that attacked him was about eight to 10 feet long and two feet wide, Mr Augustine said.

Mr Smith is receiving critical care in hospital.

The attack occurred at Turtle Beach along Great Courland Bay.

Mr Smith had reportedly ventured into the water near the island’s Starfish Hotel.

Several beaches along the north-western coast of Tobago have been closed following the incident, as officials hunt the shark.

Officials said the closures will allow the Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries to investigate the incident and "neutralise the shark threat, if possible".

The government said in a statement that shark sightings were reported in the Grafton area and the Buccoo Reef Marine Park.

Last year, there were 69 unprovoked attacks and 22 provoked bites worldwide, along with 14 fatalities, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.

