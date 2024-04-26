Breaking News

Two teachers injured in Ammanford school stabbing break their silence as they thank public for kind messages

26 April 2024, 17:23 | Updated: 26 April 2024, 17:27

Liz Hopkins (L) and Fiona Elias (R).
Liz Hopkins (L) and Fiona Elias (R). Picture: Ysgol Dyffryn Aman

By Jenny Medlicott

Two teachers who were injured in a knife attack at Amman Valley School earlier this week have broken their silence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkins have been named as the two teachers who were injured, alongside a pupil, in the attack at Amman Valley School on Wednesday.

All three were all taken to the hospital with knife injuries and were discharged the next day.

They have now broken their silence following the attack, as they released a statement on Friday.

Assistant Headteacher Fiona Elias said she “cannot comprehend” what happened during the attack.

Ms Elias’s statement reads: “From the bottom of my heart, my family and I would like to say a huge thank you for all the messages we have received from far and wide over the past few days. I am deeply indebted to the Police, Ambulance Service, and the NHS staff in Morriston for their excellent care and quick response.

“Many thanks also to the Air Ambulance for their excellent care of my colleague, Liz. This is another example of how vital this service is to us in Wales. Three of us were taken to hospital with injuries, but this incident has had an enormous impact on my colleagues and the wonderful pupils we have at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman.

“I cannot comprehend what staff and pupils experienced on Wednesday. I would like to thank all members of staff for prioritising the welfare and safety of pupils at the school for four hours, and the pupils for responding so maturely and sensibly in a situation that no one expects to happen.

“One of our school's core values is 'resilience', and there is no doubt that pupils have demonstrated this value in coping with a situation they should never have experienced. The last few days have shown that there is no other community quite like the Ysgol Dyffryn Aman community, and we will be working to support each other in the coming days and weeks.

“Many thanks to the parents of the school for their co-operation and understanding at such a difficult time and of course to the wider community and external agencies who have been so willing to support the staff and pupils. I understand that there has been great interest in this incident, but for the benefit of my family, colleagues, and pupils, I now ask for privacy.”

Read more: Girl, 13, remanded after being charged with three counts of attempted murder following Wales school stabbing

Read more: Teenager charged with three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and pupil stabbed at school in Wales

Additional Learning Needs Coordinator Liz Hopkins said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support shown to me and my family since the incident on Wednesday.

“I am deeply indebted to all the emergency services for their quick response and for the care provided to me and others who were admitted to hospital.

“Ysgol Dyffryn Aman is a big part of my life, and it is hard to comprehend that this has happened. However, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our school community for all the support and kind messages that I have received. I have been overwhelmed by the kindness from the close community that we have here.

“I believe what we need now is time to reflect on what has happened and therefore ask for privacy for the school, myself and my family, so we can take this time to reflect and recover.”

More updates to follow

