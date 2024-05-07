Mushroom poison murder suspect pleads not guilty as she makes huge decision over trial

Erin Patterson, 49 (L) has been charged with murder. Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington. Picture: Social Media

By Emma Soteriou

A woman accused of serving her ex-husband's parents and an aunt poisonous mushrooms with lunch has made a huge decision over her trial after pleading not guilty.

Erin Patterson, 49, is accused of killing her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail Patterson's sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66.

All three died in a hospital days after consuming a meal at Patterson's home in July last year.

She is also charged with five counts of attempted murder, according to court documents.

Patterson's case is being fast-tracked, with her going straight to a jury trial after deciding not to continue her bid to hold a preliminary hearing at a local court.

It comes after she previously requested her criminal proceedings continue to be held in Victoria, meaning she faced an extended wait in custody.

Magistrate Tim Walsh previously said he would not be able to have the preliminary hearing this year due to the court being fully booked.

However, barrister Colin Mandy, SC, who is representing Patterson in court, said it had been a direct request from her and that she was willing to wait longer behind bars until she can get a court date.

Mr Mandy said: "She would like to have her committal hearing heard in your honour's court, in her local community, and she's content to wait until the court can accommodate her."

"Does she understand it's unlikely to be this year?" Mr Walsh said.

Mr Mandy responded: "We anticipated the court might be able to accommodate us at that period, in that window we flagged with your honour, but if it's the next year then Ms Patterson is content to wait.

"Which puts her in custody for 14 or 15 months... at the least."

Patterson was expected to have a three-week preliminary hearing before her case moved forward.

Her ex-husband was thought to have been among the witnesses planned to be called at the hearing.

The Supreme Court is now expected to next hear Patterson's case on May 23, with her currently being held at a women's prison.