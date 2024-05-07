Mushroom poison murder suspect pleads not guilty as she makes huge decision over trial

7 May 2024, 08:20

Erin Patterson, 49 (L) has been charged with murder. Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington
Erin Patterson, 49 (L) has been charged with murder. Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington. Picture: Social Media

By Emma Soteriou

A woman accused of serving her ex-husband's parents and an aunt poisonous mushrooms with lunch has made a huge decision over her trial after pleading not guilty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Erin Patterson, 49, is accused of killing her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail Patterson's sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66.

All three died in a hospital days after consuming a meal at Patterson's home in July last year.

She is also charged with five counts of attempted murder, according to court documents.

Patterson's case is being fast-tracked, with her going straight to a jury trial after deciding not to continue her bid to hold a preliminary hearing at a local court.

Read more: Mushroom poison murder suspect makes special request from behind bars in second court appearance

Read more: Mushroom poison murder suspect ‘threw freedom party’ day before she was charged with killing three people

Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington
Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington. Picture: Social Media

It comes after she previously requested her criminal proceedings continue to be held in Victoria, meaning she faced an extended wait in custody.

Magistrate Tim Walsh previously said he would not be able to have the preliminary hearing this year due to the court being fully booked.

However, barrister Colin Mandy, SC, who is representing Patterson in court, said it had been a direct request from her and that she was willing to wait longer behind bars until she can get a court date.

Mr Mandy said: "She would like to have her committal hearing heard in your honour's court, in her local community, and she's content to wait until the court can accommodate her."

"Does she understand it's unlikely to be this year?" Mr Walsh said. 

Mr Mandy responded: "We anticipated the court might be able to accommodate us at that period, in that window we flagged with your honour, but if it's the next year then Ms Patterson is content to wait.

"Which puts her in custody for 14 or 15 months... at the least."

Patterson was expected to have a three-week preliminary hearing before her case moved forward. 

Her ex-husband was thought to have been among the witnesses planned to be called at the hearing.

The Supreme Court is now expected to next hear Patterson's case on May 23, with her currently being held at a women's prison.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Serbia China

Xi visits Serbia on 25th anniversary of Nato’s bombing of Chinese embassy

Created in Switzerland by international firm Victorinox, the historic pocket multi-tool is now having to change tact following a worldwide crackdown on bladed articles.

Swiss Army Knife makers forced to develop new pocket tools as gadget's blade is removed in crackdown

India

Indians voting as Narendra Modi takes aim at country’s Muslims

Ministry of Defence has fallen victim to a cyber attack

China suspected of hacking MoD and ‘stealing details of 270,000 armed forces personnel’ in huge data breach

FAA Boeing 787

Inquiry launched over false inspection claims linked to Boeing 787 plane

Chainsaw-wielding attacker runs at police down Paisley street as two officers are injured

Chainsaw-wielding attacker runs at police down Paisley street as two officers are injured

Russia Putin Inauguration

Vladimir Putin to begin fifth term as president of Russia

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

Israel has taken control of the Rafah crossing

Israel takes control of Rafah crossing in Gaza after dismissing Hamas' ceasefire proposal as 'ruse'

King Charles is "very good" after returning to public duties

King Charles feeling 'very good' as he returns to public duties after cancer diagnosis, says Penny Mordaunt

Israel Palestinians

Joe Biden warns Benjamin Netanyahu against major Rafah offensive

APTOPIX Boeing Astronaut Launch

Boeing calls off first astronaut launch because of valve issue on rocket

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israel launches strikes in Rafah hours after Hamas agrees to a Gaza ceasefire

Emily Blunt has revealed that kisses with some of her male co-stars have made her want to be sick

Emily Blunt says kissing some male co-stars made her want to throw up

Placard outside the British Ministry of Defence headquarters of the Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence targeted in cyber-attack by 'China' as details of serving military personnel accessed in breach

Israel Palestinians

Israeli leaders approve military push into Rafah despite Hamas ceasefire moves

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Donald Trump fined again over gagging order violation in hush money case

Rishi Sunak said he was "determined to fight" as the Liberal Democrats announced they would table a motion of no confidence in the Government

Next general election not a 'foregone conclusion', says Sunak, as Lib Dems table no-confidence vote in government
France China

Macron puts trade and Ukraine as top priorities as China’s Xi visits France

Joe Biden

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as Israelis appear closer to Rafah offensive

Israel Palestinians

Hamas announces it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal

Oleksandr Pielieshenko

Double European weightlifting champion Pielieshenko killed in Ukraine war

Pro-Palestinian protesters have disrupted a Holocaust remembrance march near the grounds of Auschwitz concentration camp

Pro-Palestine demonstrators disrupt Auschwitz remembrance march with 'Stop Genocide' protest
Russia Nuclear Drills

Russia threatens to strike UK military sites amid rising tensions over Ukraine

Poland Nazi Bunker

Probe into human remains found at former Hitler base abandoned

Tiffany store

Thief employs classic switch move to steal £200,000 ring from Tiffany store

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice gives rare update on mother Sarah Ferguson’s cancer battle after ‘bumpy health scare’
A video footage of the King's Coronation has been released by the royal family

King Charles marks first Coronation anniversary with montage of 'unseen' clips to celebrate historic day
The Royal Lodge is crumbling despite Prince Andrew's promise to King Charles to renovate the £30m property after refusing to be evicted from his home of 20 years.

Prince Andrew 'lets Royal Lodge fall into disrepair' after King tried to move brother into Frogmore Cottage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit