Girl, 13, remanded after being charged with three counts of attempted murder following Wales school stabbing

A 13-year-old girl has been remanded. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 13-year-old girl has been remanded to youth detention accommodation after being charged with three counts of attempted murder following a stabbing at a school in Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, showed no emotion as she appeared in the dock at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday.

She spoke only to confirm her name and address.

Police confirmed on Thursday that she had been charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

It came after two teachers and a pupil were injured during the attack at Amman Valley School. They have since been released from hospital.

Read more: Teenager charged with three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and pupil stabbed at school in Wales

Read more: Teachers knifed in Wales attack released from hospital as school remains closed

Teenage girl arrested after teachers and pupil stabbed at Welsh school

One of the teachers was stabbed in the neck and was airlifted off the school grounds, with an onlooker close to the case saying she was "lucky to be alive".

The school went into lockdown after a "code red" alarm sounded, during which students and staff are said to have hidden in classrooms - with one pupil reportedly vaulting the school fence to get to safety.

The lockdown lasted around four hours between 11.20am and 3.20pm.

The suspect was disarmed by fellow teacher Darrel Campbell, who held her in an arm lock until police arrived.

The teenager will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 27.