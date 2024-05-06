Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning for bank holiday

Thunderstorms are set to sweep the UK on Monday. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Thunderstorms are set to sweep the UK as the Met Office issued a "danger to life" warning for bank holiday Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A yellow weather warning was issued for parts of central and southern Scotland, Wales and parts of England on May 6.

It came after the Met Office forecast "rather unsettled conditions" across most of the UK, with heavy showers expected on and off for 12 hours.

The alert warns that spray and sudden flooding may create difficult driving conditions, with a small chance of power cuts and homes and businesses at risk of being flooded quickly.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater could also cause a danger to life, the Met Office said.

The Environment Agency has issued 1 flood warning and 47 flood alerts.

Read more: Exact date Brits in for '26C heatwave later this month' as temperatures soar

Read more: Met Office gives verdict on May bank holiday weekend weather as Brits hope for return of sunshine

A cloudy start for Bank Holiday Monday across southeast England with rain, heavy at times ☔



Also grey in the north with patchy outbreaks of rain 🌧️



Low cloud, mist and fog clearing elsewhere with some sunny breaks and heavy showers developing 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/nCJzkheex9 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 5, 2024

Despite the downpours, highs of 19C are still expected in the northeast, with the south set to reach 18C.

It comes as a mini heatwave is set to hit within days, with temperatures soaring even higher to 25C.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "Overall, it will be a mix of sunny spells and showers across the country. Anywhere could catch some rain so people should be prepared for that.

"For people looking to get away, there will be some sunshine and warm spells. And if you manage to avoid showers, then it will be nice in the sun."

The long-range forecast for between May 10 and 19 predicts "a good deal of fine and dry weather" on the way.

A mixed picture this Bank Holiday Monday 👀



Here's the latest #4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/XtJ6iyTljP — Met Office (@metoffice) May 5, 2024

The Met Office's Craig Snell said: "On Tuesday much of the UK should be dry with a mixture of cloud and sunshine, though probably cloudiest across Scotland.

"Going beyond Tuesday there will be much drier weather for much of the UK and it improves apart from the very far north and Northern Ireland.

"Away from those areas it is generally a dry picture going towards the weekend and on Friday into Saturday we are likely to see temperatures climb probably to 23C or 24C in the south.

"There will be quite warm temperatures for much of the UK, above where they should be for the time of year.

"It will not be wall-to-wall sunshine but the weather will be much more settled."

There have also been warnings from the RAC as millions of motorists are set to return home from their long weekends.

Drivers were told to avoid travelling between 10am and 3pm because motorways will be at their busiest.