May bank holiday supermarket opening times revealed - full list

Most UK supermarkets are open as normal on bank holiday Monday. Picture: Getty Images

By Charlie Duffield

It's bank holiday Monday and major supermarkets are operating with different opening times today.

If you need to dash to the shops, here's what you need to know about when major stores like Tesco, Sainsbury's and Lidl will be open.

Unlike Easter Sunday, where trading laws mean stores over a certain size need to close for the day, this bank holiday has no laws around it.

But stores might be operating under alternative opening hours so employees can finish earlier or start earlier to make the most of the bank holiday.

Most supermarkets will be open during their normal hours, however it's advised that shoppers check with their local branch in advance to avoid disappointment.

Tesco

Across the UK, Tesco stores are open this bank holiday Monday, but hours vary depending on the type of store and location.

Some are open 24 hours a day, but you can visit express stories between 6am and 11pm.

Tesco superstores will open at 8am and close at 8pm. Check your store’s opening times here.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's supermarkets will be open from 7am until 10 or 11pm. You can check the opening hours of your local Sainsbury’s here.

Waitrose

Waitrose will be open from 9am to 8pm. You can view your local store’s opening times here.

M&S

M&S stores will remain open this bank holiday Monday, with most between 8am and 9am until 7pm. You can view your local store’s opening times here.

Morrisons

Morrisons supermarkets will open between 7am and 8am with most closing at 8pm, but some still open until 10pm. Morrisons petrol stations will also be open from 6.30am until 8.30pm. Check your local store’s opening hours here.

Asda

Asda opening hours will remain as normal on bank holiday Monday from 8am to 10pm, with some open 24 hours a day. It's recommended that shoppers check their local store's opening hours here.

Aldi

Aldi stores will be open as normal between 8am to 10pm. Some times may vary, so check your local store’s opening hours here.

Lidl

Lidl stores will be open between 8am and 10pm today, and you can check your local store’s opening times here.

Co-op

As a convenience retailer, Co-op will open as normal over the bank holidays. You can visit from 7 or 8am today until 10pm. However opening times can vary from place to place, so it's best to check with your local store or online.