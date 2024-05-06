John Swinney elected as SNP leader and set to become next first minister of Scotland

John Swinney has been elected as the new SNP leader and will replace Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

John Swinney has been elected as the new SNP leader and is set to become the next first minister of Scotland.

The former Scottish deputy first minister was confirmed as the only person to put themselves forward to succeed Humza Yousaf on Monday.

His main rival was thought to be Kate Forbes, but she announced she would not stand and instead backed his bid.

He said he hoped she would play a significant part in his team.

There were also reports of a potential contest on Sunday when activist Graeme McCormick said he had the secured 100 nominations from 20 branches needed to run against Mr Swinney.

But he confirmed later the same day that he had backed out of the campaign after "lengthy and fruitful" conversations with Mr Swinney.

I am deeply honoured to have been elected as Leader of @theSNP. I will give all that I have to serve my Party and my Country. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) May 6, 2024

Confirmation of Mr Swinney's appointment as party leader comes 25 years to the day after the first elections to the Scottish Parliament - with Mr Swinney one of only three MSPs to have held the same seat at Holyrood continuously since then.

Mr Swinney will now face a vote at Holyrood later this week, where he is set to become the Scottish Parliament's nominated candidate to be the country's seventh first minister.

It comes just a week after Mr Yousaf announced he was stepping down as both SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, after a power-sharing deal with the Greens broke down leaving him facing a vote of confidence.

Congratulations to @JohnSwinney on becoming Leader of @theSNP and FM-elect.



John's central message has been one of unity. As a party, we must heed his call, whatever has happened in the past should remain there.



Let's get behind John & his team so they can deliver for Scotland. pic.twitter.com/Ep2XGXEVBH — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 6, 2024

Speaking after his victory, Mr Swinney tweeted: "I am deeply honoured to have been elected as Leader of @theSNP. I will give all that I have to serve my Party and my Country."

Mr Yousaf said: "Congratulations to @JohnSwinney on becoming Leader of @theSNP and FM-elect.

"John's central message has been one of unity. As a party, we must heed his call, whatever has happened in the past should remain there.

"Let's get behind John & his team so they can deliver for Scotland."