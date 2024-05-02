Kate Forbes announces she will not run in SNP leadership race to replace Humza Yousaf

2 May 2024, 14:49 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 14:51

Kate Forbes announced she would not stand to replace Humza Yousaf.
Kate Forbes announced she would not stand to replace Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Kate Forbes has announced she will not run in the SNP leadership after John Swinney announced earlier today he will stand in the running to replace Humza Yousaf.

In a statement posted to X, Ms Forbes said: “I have listened very carefully to the vision of John Swinney set out this morning for Scotland.

“I welcomed, and embrace, his commitment to ensure internal respect for robust and divergent debate in the party, which is the lifeblood of any democratic institution like the SNP.

“I was also greatly heartened by his drive to restore a sense of courtesy and dignity to the way we conduct ourselves as a party and as a Parliament. If we want to rewin the trust of the people, tone and language matter in the way we conduct ourselves.

“I have also had the opportunity to speak directly with him to discuss the future of our party and our country.

“Those discussions on the future of the SNP and our vision for Scotland were both frank and constructive.

“What emerged was that we share a powerful common purpose for the country.”

It comes after former deputy first minister John Swinney confirmed this morning that he is standing to be the next SNP leader.

She continued: “John is clear that he is determined to return the SNP to governing from the mainstream. Competent, candid government earning the trust of the people. That was the vision I offered in the last leadership contest & is evidently demanded by the Scottish public.

“I’ve therefore weighed the decision whether or not to seek the leadership of the party with great care. I've concluded that the best way to deliver the urgent change Scotland needs is to join with John Swinney & advocate for that reform agenda within the Scottish Government.”

Kate Forbes confirmed she would not be running in the SNP leadership.
Kate Forbes confirmed she would not be running in the SNP leadership. Picture: Alamy

Mr Swinney said earlier on Thursday: "I could have stood back and hoped others would sort things out but I care too much about the future of Scotland and the Scottish National Party to walk on by.

"Having joined the SNP as a teenager, having helped bring my party from the fringes of politics to being the government of Scotland, having served as a senior minister for 16 years and having helped steer Scotland so close to independence in 2014 I want to give all that I have in me to ensure the success of our cause.

"I believe I have the experience, the skills and I command the trust and the confidence of people across this country to bring the SNP back together again and get us focused on what we do best, uniting Scotland, delivering for the people and working to create the best future for our country."

On Wednesday, the former deputy first minister and Ms Forbes met for secret talks to discuss who should replace outgoing First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Ms Forbes hinted that she would accept Mr Swinney’s offer to return to the Government, should he replace Mr Yousaf.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP narrowly lost to Mr Yousaf in the SNP leadership election last year.

