British DJ 'lucky to be alive' after 'carjackers wielding AK-47s' chased him down Brazillian motorway after gig

A British DJ has revealed he is 'lucky to be alive' after he and his crew were attacked by an armed gang in Brazil. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A British DJ has revealed he is 'lucky to be alive' after he and his crew were attacked by an armed gang in Brazil.

Daley Padley - who goes by the stage name Hot Since 82 - was targetted in an attempted carjacking by the armed group who chased his crew following a gig in Rio de Janeiro.

The DJ, 41, said he was left "broken" after the attack when "thugs" followed him while wielding AK-47s.

He also confirmed that he had now cancelled his string of upcoming shows across Brazil, including Time Warp Festival and Warung Festival.

Padley, from Leeds, retold the ordeal to his 525,000 Instagram followers, telling them that he was "feeling a little bit broken right now" but was "feeling very lucky to be alive".

Padley told his followers on Instagram: "[I] left the club at 5 am when and was still dark. Ten minutes into the car journey to the airport we'd been followed and pursued by a gang of hijackers, murderers - I don't know what they are - waving AK-47s with full magazines at us.

The DJ said he had been "set up" as the gang knew where his group were and the car that they were travelling in.

He praised the "heroic" actions of his driver who saved his life by driving their car backwards down a motorway 70mph.

"We were on a busy motorway, pitch black. The car in front pressed the brakes for us to stop and then the people hung out of the car windows with balaclavas and AK-47s.

"Our driver has put the car in reverse, we've been flying down a busy motorway going the wrong way, weaving in and out of cars.

"If the AK-47 shooters didn't get us then we're lucky not to have crashed because we were weaving in and out of oncoming traffic going 60, 70mph with the car full of AK47s following us.

"They were adamant they were going to get us. We had to go miles and miles down the motorway in reverse to try to get away from the shooters."

He said the ordeal was like a scene from the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

"I am broken inside," he said. "It makes you lose faith in humanity, knowing that somebody has told these shooters where we are going to be - someone maybe that I've seen tonight.

"I have had to change hotel rooms and booked the first flight out of here."

The DJ admitted that he didn't know if he would ever go back to Brazil following the pursuit which left him shaken and fearing for his life.

"I have children at home and my wife is about to deliver our next baby in six weeks time. I can't risk being in a position like this," he said.

"It's not worth it. No DJ show or fee is worth it. I had such a wicked time in Rio... I am out of here - I apologise - but safety first."

The DJ recieved sympathy and support from both his fans and peers - including Diplo and Vintage Culture.

Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture commented on the post: "Sorry bro. We work hard to get artists here and those things happen.

"Hope you are safe; our country is not at all like that, let’s get you back in a better opportunity. Love ya mate.

"A few bad apples put Brasil in a very difficult position."

Mochakk said: "Love brother, glad you’re safe! Sorry to hear that happened."

Honey Dijon commented: "I’m so sorry this happened to you. I love Brazil and its people but like all parts of the world there is darkness. Blessings that you are ok. Safe travels."