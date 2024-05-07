Exact date UK will be hotter than Corfu as mini-heatwave to see temperatures soar - becoming 'hottest day of the year'

A mini-heatwave is on the way. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

The UK is set to see temperatures soar higher than Corfu in coming days - marking the hottest day of the year so far.

A warm spell is set to hit the UK after days of "unsettled conditions", which brought heavy rain and thunderstorms over the bank holiday.

Scorching temperatures are expected to hit from Wednesday, reaching highs of 23C and potentially becoming the hottest day of the year so far.

Meanwhile, sunny Corfu is only forecast to reach 22C this week.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: "It’s a rare combination for the UK of late – but high pressure and warmth are on the way."

Tuesday is expected to remain cloudy with sunny spells arriving later in the day.

The brighter conditions will then continue through to the end of the week, with "increasingly warm" temperatures on the cards.

However some areas, including parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, are still set to see showers in the middle of the week.

The long-range forecast for May 9 to 18 says: “There is a strong signal for high pressure across the UK at the start of this period, bringing a good deal of fine and dry weather for most areas, though with patchy mist and fog in places each morning," it says.

“Northwestern parts of the UK are likely to be the exception to this, with more in the way of cloud and rain at times here. The high is likely to maintain its influence into the weekend before starting to weaken during the following week.

“So a continuation of fine weather through the weekend seems likely for most, before a return of less settled conditions during the following week.

"Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal for early May, with some very warm days possible."