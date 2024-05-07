Swiss Army Knife makers forced to develop new pocket tools as blade is removed in crackdown

Created in Switzerland by international firm Victorinox, the historic pocket multi-tool is now having to change tact following a worldwide crackdown on bladed articles. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The makers of the historic Swiss Army Knife have been forced to develop new gadgets following a major worldwide crackdown in the carrying of bladed items.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Created in Switzerland by international firm Victorinox, the historic pocket multi-tool is now having to change tact following a widespread crackdown on bladed items - and it's left fans of the historic item up in arms.

Recognisable by their iconic red Swiss flag logo and varying fold-away tools, the gadget has long been favoured by campers, outdoor enthusiasts and as a must-have pocket item for those travelling the world.

Now, it's been revealed the firm is in the early stages of product development where a blade-less design is concerned.

Up until now, all designs have featured at least one blade.

Carl Elsener, the fourth-generation chief executive of the company, has now cited the UK as a prime example of a market impacted heavily by the blade crackdown.

He told Swiss news outlet Blick: "We're concerned about the increasing regulation of knives due to the violence in the world."

The gadget was first developed in Ibach, Switzerland, in 1891, before being referred to as an Offiziersmesse - an officer's knife - a term that was renamed the Swiss Army Knife six years later. Picture: Alamy

As a result, it appears the company has been forced to get creative with alternative tools.

A launch date for the blade-less design has not yet revealed.

Victorinox produces around 10 million pocket tools every year, with a customisable range of over 400 different types of attachments and gadgets to choose from.

"In some markets the blade creates an image of a weapon. I have in mind creating a tool that would be useful for cyclists," said Mr Elsener.

"Cyclists have a need for specific tools but not necessarily a blade. We already have a tool specifically for golfers."

Read more: Boy, 15, found guilty of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis as he walked to meet friends near Leeds school

Read more: Chainsaw-wielding attacker runs at police down Paisley street as two officers are injured

Mr Elsener used the UK as an example, noting it is a country where "you are sometimes only allowed to carry a knife if it is needed to carry out a job or if you are in the outdoors".

The Victorinox CEO highlighted the UK's strict rules, with the carrying of blades illegal unless the item is required for either work or religeous purposes.

The gadget was first developed in Ibach, Switzerland, in 1891, before being referred to as an Offiziersmesse - an officer's knife - a term that was renamed the Swiss Army Knife six years later.

The gadget was first developed in Ibach, Switzerland, in 1891, before being referred to as an Offiziersmesse - an officer's knife - a term that was renamed the Swiss Army Knife six years later. Picture: Alamy

Even if the blade does comply with these rules, it must have a folding blade that measures less than 3 inches or 7.62cm in length.

"Victorinox wants to counteract this trend with the development of blade-less tools for specific outdoor activities or sports,' he continued as part of the interview.

It's not the first time the company has had to adapt it's designs, with the September 11th terror attacks marking a notable milestone where development was concerned.

“September 11th showed us that we mustn’t depend on just one sector of products,” Mr Elsener said.

Victorinox has now diversified to encompass luggage, watches and accessories in addition to its pocket knives.

It follows a wave of knife crime in the UK, including three teenagers who were jailed this week over the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy at a house party in Bath last year.