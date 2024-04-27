Jacob Rees-Mogg hounded from university by far-left protesters as Labour and Conservatives slam 'intimidation'

By Kit Heren

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been filmed being chased off university by a group of far-left activists.

Sir Jacob, the former Cabinet minister, had given a talk to Cardiff University's Conservative association.

He was then hounded by a group of left-wing protesters waving Palestine and Communist flags and shouting insults at him.

Footage shows him being bundled into a car by security as he left the campus.

Sir Jacob himself said the protest was "legitimate... if noisy", adding that "the proper traditions of adversarial debate were upheld".

Others on both sides of the political spectrum were less receptive to the protesters.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden wrote on Twitter: "How silly of these morons - whatever they think their cause is, they do it a disservice.

"I'm sure @Jacob_Rees_Mogg will have taken it in his stride but no elected politician should have to put up with this shrill intimidatory idiocy."

Jo Stevens, Labour's shadow Welsh secretary, said: "Concerned by footage of Jacob Rees-Mogg's treatment by protesters in Cardiff.

"I disagree with him on almost everything, but we cannot accept a culture of intimidation in our politics.

"The right to lawful protest is sacrosanct, but harassment and intimidation is unacceptable."

Welsh Underground Network and Cardiff Communists organised the protest.

Cardiff Communists said in a tweet: "We helped organise a demonstration against this imperialist politician.

"We managed to block the doors, shutting them inside for several (hours).

"Mogg left under a barrage of our anger, anger at his zionism, anger at his cruelty to the working class, anger at his very existence."

Sir Jacob was filmed being bundled into a security vehicle, as one protester draped himself over the car's bonnet before being pulled away by guards.

The Tory former Cabinet minister said: "It was a legitimate and peaceful if noisy protest.

"The Cardiff University security team was exemplary in allowing a lawful protest while keeping everyone safe.

"Universities ought to be bastions of free speech and as both the protesters and I were able to give our views without fear or intimidation the proper traditions of adversarial debate were upheld."