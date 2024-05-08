'Anyone in my position would have had sex with good-looking teacher,' schoolboy, 15, tells police as she stands trial

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys
Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

A 15-year-old schoolboy told police that 'anyone in my position' would have agreed to go back to a 'good-looking' maths teacher's apartment for sex, a court has heard.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

She also became pregnant by a second teenage boy - Boy B - while she was on bail for allegedly having sex with Boy A, a jury has heard.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court today watched a video interview that Boy A gave to police officers.

Boy A told police Joynes had given him 10 of the 11 digits of her phone number and he worked out the missing digit to first make contact with her.

Rebecca Joynes allegedly got pregnant with one student while awaiting trial for taking another schoolboy back to her luxury apartment for sex
Rebecca Joynes allegedly got pregnant with one student while awaiting trial for taking another schoolboy back to her luxury apartment for sex. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Within days they were exchanging Snapchat messages and after finishing school on a Friday afternoon she picked up Boy A in her car and later drove him to her flat where they had sex, the court heard.

The police officer asks Boy A: "What were you wanting to happen?"

He replied: "To be honest, I was not expecting that to happen, what happened. I didn't expect anything."

"What were you hoping to happen?" the officer continued.

"I don't know," the boy said, adding: "But anyone in my position, when you are my age, my year. If you ever see her - she is good-looking."

Boy A said he expected to do what had been planned - go to the Trafford Centre and back to her flat.

He said: "I remember her saying you might as well come to her apartment, and I said, I may as well stay.

"She said, 'OK. That works for me."

After picking the youngster up from a prearranged meeting point after he first went home to chance, Joynes then drove Boy A to pick her dog up from day care and drop it off with her parents in Wirral. She told the boy she had arranged for them to have it overnight.

The boy said he not see the hand over to her mother as Joynes parked in another street, "probably because how young I look."

The pink baby bonnet was pictured tucked into her trousers.
The pink baby bonnet was pictured tucked into her trousers. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Boy A also told officers about a comment she made about driving. The boy said he responded to her: "I'm not old enough" to know that as he was too young to drive.

Joynes laughed and replied: "Oh shut up! Stop saying that!," it is alleged.

The court also heard that Joynes bought Boy A a £345 Gucci designer belt during their visit to the Trafford Centre before they went back to her flat at Salford Quays where they twice had sex, it is alleged.

In the coming weeks, rumours began to circulate and a police investigation followed with the defendant was suspended by her school. She later she told police that no sexual activity had taken place.

Joynes was subsequently bailed on condition she has no unsupervised contact with anyone aged under 18.

It later emerged that Joynes had been in a long-term sexual relationship with another teenage boy she had been in contact with while suspended.

The youngster is the father of Joynes's young daughter, but she claims sexual activity with Boy B did not start until he turned 16.

Joynes denies two counts of sexual activity with Boy A, two counts of sexual activity with Boy B and two counts of sexual activity with Boy B while being a person in a position of trust.

The trial continues.

