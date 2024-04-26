Breaking News

Primary school teacher admits murder of boyfriend whose mummified remains were found buried in garden

Fiona Beal has pleaded guilty to murder. Picture: Northamptonshire Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A primary school teacher has admitted murdering her boyfriend after his mummified remains were found buried in their garden.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fiona Beal, 50, pleaded guilty mid-trial at the Old Bailey to the murder of boyfriend 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham.

Beal had initially pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter by reason of a loss of control, but denied murdering Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10, 2021.

A jury at the Old Bailey heard on Friday that she had changed her plea.

She was arrested in March 2022 after police discovered the body.

Judge Mark Lucraft told Fiona Beal: "You have this morning pleaded guilty to murder, which as you have no doubt been told, carries a sentence of life imprisonment."

Read more: Primary school teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Read more: Primary school teacher admits manslaughter of partner whose body was found tied-up and buried in garden

Hugh Davies KC, prosecuting, previously told the court that Beal had carried out the “chilling execution” of her 42-year-old partner before burying his body while claiming she was off work due to Covid.

Last week, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC told jurors that Beal, "a high-functioning professional", messaged several people on November 1, 2021, saying that she and Mr Billingham had contracted Covid and needed to isolate.

The prosecutor called the narrative "sustained and dishonest" and told jurors there is "no evidence" that Beal took a Covid test.

The court heard similar messages were sent from Mr Billingham's phone from November 2.

Mr Davies told jurors the messages from Mr Billingham's phone were Beal "pretending to be him" in a move that was "as heartless as it was self-serving".

On November 8, jurors heard that Beal sent messages to her sisters saying she and Mr Billingham had split up, with one message saying he left because he had had an affair with another woman.

The prosecution said the narrative that Mr Billingham had run off with another woman was "completely false".

But jurors heard that Mr Billingham appeared to have cheated on Beal previously.

Judge Mark Lucraft confirmed on Friday that he would determine the minimum term at a trial that will start on May 29.

Beal will remain in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: “We are pleased Fiona Beal has now taken the decision to admit she did indeed murder Nick Billingham and hope that it brings the start of some closure to his family who have faced a torrid time for more than two years, including sitting through the original trial in Northampton in 2023.

“Today’s news will have come as a great relief as they await her sentencing next month.”

This story is being updated