Breaking News

Primary school teacher admits murder of boyfriend whose mummified remains were found buried in garden

26 April 2024, 11:44 | Updated: 26 April 2024, 12:15

Fiona Beal has pleaded guilty to murder.
Fiona Beal has pleaded guilty to murder. Picture: Northamptonshire Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A primary school teacher has admitted murdering her boyfriend after his mummified remains were found buried in their garden.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fiona Beal, 50, pleaded guilty mid-trial at the Old Bailey to the murder of boyfriend 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham.

Beal had initially pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter by reason of a loss of control, but denied murdering Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10, 2021.

A jury at the Old Bailey heard on Friday that she had changed her plea.

She was arrested in March 2022 after police discovered the body.

Judge Mark Lucraft told Fiona Beal: "You have this morning pleaded guilty to murder, which as you have no doubt been told, carries a sentence of life imprisonment."

Read more: Primary school teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Read more: Primary school teacher admits manslaughter of partner whose body was found tied-up and buried in garden

Hugh Davies KC, prosecuting, previously told the court that Beal had carried out the “chilling execution” of her 42-year-old partner before burying his body while claiming she was off work due to Covid.

Last week, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC told jurors that Beal, "a high-functioning professional", messaged several people on November 1, 2021, saying that she and Mr Billingham had contracted Covid and needed to isolate.

The prosecutor called the narrative "sustained and dishonest" and told jurors there is "no evidence" that Beal took a Covid test.

The court heard similar messages were sent from Mr Billingham's phone from November 2.

Mr Davies told jurors the messages from Mr Billingham's phone were Beal "pretending to be him" in a move that was "as heartless as it was self-serving".

On November 8, jurors heard that Beal sent messages to her sisters saying she and Mr Billingham had split up, with one message saying he left because he had had an affair with another woman.

The prosecution said the narrative that Mr Billingham had run off with another woman was "completely false".

But jurors heard that Mr Billingham appeared to have cheated on Beal previously.

Judge Mark Lucraft confirmed on Friday that he would determine the minimum term at a trial that will start on May 29.

Beal will remain in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: “We are pleased Fiona Beal has now taken the decision to admit she did indeed murder Nick Billingham and hope that it brings the start of some closure to his family who have faced a torrid time for more than two years, including sitting through the original trial in Northampton in 2023.

“Today’s news will have come as a great relief as they await her sentencing next month.”

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Crew of the HMS Diamond watch the Sea Viper missile system was used to destroy the projectile

Royal Navy thwarts Houthi attack on container ship by shooting down ballistic missile in combat for first time

A 13-year-old girl has been remanded.

Girl, 13, remanded after being charged with three counts of attempted murder following Wales school stabbing

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to the media at Manhattan criminal court during the continuation of his trial

Trump hush money trial to resume with cross-examination of ex-tabloid publisher

Sarah Davey killed Lily Lilley

Woman who as a teen tortured and murdered grandmother and dumped body in canal let out of prison on parole

Smoke rises in the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel

Egypt sends delegation to Israel in hopes of brokering ceasefire

A woman who pulled down a teenager’s mini skirt in a US restaurant has been charged with a sex crime

Utah 'Karen' charged with sexual battery 'for yanking girl's skirt after complaining it was so short she could see pubic hair'
Prince Harry dons his medals to present a soldier of the year award to US combat medic

Proud Prince Harry dons his medals for video presentation of Soldier of the Year award to combat medic

Elderly voters sit as others stand in a queue to vote during the second round of voting in the six-week-long national election near Palakkad, India

India begins second phase of national elections with Modi’s BJP as front-runner

Exclusive
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will lay a motion of no confidence in the Scottish government this afternoon.

Scottish Labour leader to lay motion of no confidence in government as Humza Yousaf cancels independence speech

A Palestinian baby girl, Sabreen Jouda, who was delivered prematurely after her mother was killed in an Israeli strike, lies in an incubator in the Emirati hospital

Premature baby rescued from dead mother’s womb in Gaza dies

A man stands on a house that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Hanine village, south Lebanon

Hezbollah ambushes Israeli convoy, killing civilian

Ramia Abdo Sultan, lawyer and communications relations advisor of the Australian National Imams Council with Imams speaks during a press conference in Sydney g

Muslim groups claim ‘double standard’ in police handling of Sydney stabbings

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

US set to provide six billion dollars in long-term military aid for Ukraine

Andrew Mason was attacked by Chris Makin in a row over birds' nests

Parish council chairman 'feared for his life' as local businessman dragged him by the hair in row over birds nests

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University settle in for 10th day

Authorities stand next to the nine coffins that contain the remains of unidentified migrants, at the Sao Jorge cemetery, in Belem, Para state, Brazil

Brazil buries bodies of migrants who drifted in African boat to Amazon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two men have been charged following the incident

Two charged after deaths of five migrants, including girl, 7, in English Channel

Jill Dando

Who killed Jill Dando? 25 years on, the mystery of the British TV's star's murder remains unsolved
Ryan Giggs and his partner Zara Charles are expecting a baby

Ryan Giggs, 50, to have third child, with partner Zara Charles, 36, set to give birth later this year
Michel Patrick Boisver

Haiti welcomes new governing council as gang-ravaged country seeks peace

American Abducted Taliban

Family of US man believed to be held by Taliban seek help from UN

Oxford is among the universities that has been warned it could be being targeted by foreign states

Foreign states targeting British universities' sensitive research, spymasters warn

Five Household Cavalry horses caused carnage in Central London this week

Household Cavalry horses given ‘dirty water’, ‘only one hour of exercise’ and ‘shouted at’, whistleblower tells LBC
The baby was transferred by military plane

Baby boy with congenital heart disease airlifted to Italy after NHS hospital says he is too sick for surgery
US China Blinken

US-China talks start with warnings about misunderstandings and miscalculations

Hannah Ingram-Moore has put Captain Tom's family home on the market

Inside Captain Tom's seven-bed family mansion as daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore puts it on sale for £2.25 million

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit