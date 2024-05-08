Model, 24, issues stark warning to all women after losing both legs due to correct use of tampons

Lauren Wasser lost both of her legs. Picture: theimpossiblemuse/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A model who lost both of her legs after using tampons 'as instructed' has issued a stark warning to all women.

Lareun Wasser, 24, changed her tampon every four hours while on her period in October 12 years ago.

Shortly after, Ms Wasser began to experience flu-like symptoms. Within hours, she was "minutes from death".

She was rushed to hospital, where she suffered two heart attacks and her kidneys failed.

Doctors had no choice but to remove her right leg and her left toes. Her left leg was eventually removed.

"Everything happened so fast," she told the Life Uncut podcast.

"My life, within 24 hours, completely changed and there was no going back."

It turns out Ms Wasser developed toxic shock syndrome, a condition that is caused by an infection.

While rare, it can happen when using a tampon, the NHS says.

Lauren Wasser lost both her legs. Picture: theimpossiblemuse

"I was extremely hot," she continued.

"By this time I was developing a 41.5C (107F) fever so I wanted all of my clothes off."My dog was jumping on me ferociously and barking at me. She knew something was wrong. My body was shutting down."