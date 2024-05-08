Four British women sue Andrew Tate over rape and physical assault allegations

8 May 2024, 17:44

Andrew Tate has been served with civil proceedings papers at his home in Romania.
Andrew Tate has been served with civil proceedings papers at his home in Romania. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Four British women are suing Andrew Tate over allegations of rape and serious sexual and physical assaults.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tate was served with civil proceedings papers at his home in Bucharest, Romania on Wednesday.

Lawyers on behalf of the four British women said the alleged victims are bringing a case against Tate at the High Court in the UK, after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to prosecute in 2019.

McCue Jury and Partners said all four women allege Tate raped and assaulted them and are seeking "damages for injuries they suffered as a result".

Jack Beeston of McCue Jury and Partners said the action today is “just starting the claim” and is the “first legal step in relation to the court”.

Tate has strenuously denied the allegations and is reportedly threatening to sue the women for defamation.

In a statement, the law firm said: "Three of the women bringing the civil action reported that Tate had raped and physically assaulted them to the UK police in 2014/2015.

"After a four-year investigation, Hertfordshire Police sent the case to the CPS for a charging decision. In 2019, the CPS decided not to prosecute.

"Despite additional evidence, the CPS have declined the women's recent requests to review its decision."

Tate was arrested last year in connection to separate case.
Tate was arrested last year in connection to separate case. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Andrew Tate said: “The accusations by these four women are demonstrably false and vehemently denied.

“Andrew's legal team will be vigorously defending him against these malicious allegations.”

The allegations from the four British women allegedly relate to incidents that took place between 2013 and 2016, before Tate’s rise to prominence on social media.

Three of the women were the subject of an investigation of Tate by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

After a four-year investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service closed the case in 2019.

The women’s lawyers said: “Despite additional evidence, the CPS have declined the women’s recent requests to review its decision. The criminal justice system let these women down; civil action is their last remaining route to justice.”

On a crowdfunding website, the women who have served Tate with the lawsuit wrote: “Following the service of our letter before action on Tate last year, our claim has now been issued by the High Court in London.

“We have also served Tate with an order granted by the court protecting our anonymity. The Court agreed that it is necessary to protect us from possible harassment and abuse by Tate and his followers.

“This is a monumental step in our case as it means that the litigation against Tate for the allegations we are bringing against him for rape and physical assault has formally begun.”

Both Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested over the separate case last year.
Both Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested over the separate case last year. Picture: Alamy

Last year, in an unrelated case, Tate and his brother Tristan were charged in Romania over allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women - which they have both “unequivocally” denied.

A court in Romania ruled last month that a trial can start in the influencer's separate human trafficking case, which also accuses him of rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Those allegations, which the two brothers "unequivocally deny", date back to 2012-2015.

A representative for the Tate brothers said they "unequivocally deny all allegations", and are "fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve".

Tate, 37, is accused alongside his brother Tristan Tate. The men were initially arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest.

They will be extradited to the UK after the proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

In a statement in March, the Bedfordshire force said: "As part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking, Bedfordshire Police has obtained a European arrest warrant for two men in their 30s.

"We are working with authorities in Romania as part of this investigation and will provide an update in due course."

