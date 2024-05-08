Russell Brand hugs Bear Grylls in the River Thames after being baptised in a bid to ‘leave behind his sins’

Russell Brand has posted a new picture of him hugging Bear Grylls in the Thames. Picture: Russell Brand/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Russell Brand has been pictured hugging his friend Bear Grylls in the River Thames moments after he was baptised.

Brand, 49, revealed earlier this month he had been baptised in a bid to 'leave the past behind' and 'leave behind the sins'.

TV personality and adventurer, Grylls, was in attendance for Brand's baptism in the River Thames.

The post's caption reads: "Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit."

The pair struck up a friendship as they filmed Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Apple TV+.

Brand previously told his Instagram followers that his baptism was an "incredible" and "profound" experience.

"This is my path now. And I already feel incredibly blessed, relieved, nourished, held," he continued.

Meanwhile, Grylls previously told the Daily Mail: "Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal, but it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above.

"Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much."

Brand's conversion to Christianity came months after he faced allegations of sexual assault, which the comedian strentously denies.