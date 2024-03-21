Channel 4 investigation finds 'no evidence' bosses were aware of Russell Brand allegations

21 March 2024, 16:44

An investigation by Channel 4 has concluded there is "no evidence" to suggest bosses were aware of allegations made against Russell Brand during his stint working for the broadcaster.
An investigation by Channel 4 has concluded there is "no evidence" to suggest bosses were aware of allegations made against Russell Brand during his stint working for the broadcaster. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

An investigation by Channel 4 has concluded there is "no evidence" to suggest bosses were aware of allegations made against Russell Brand during his stint working for the broadcaster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Channel 4 CEO, Alex Mahon, said managers were unaware of "serious" sexual assault allegations made against the comedian and actor following a joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches programme and The Sunday Times.

Since the allegations first surfaced in October, Brand has twice been questioned by police.

The comedian has strenuously denied any wrongdoing, claiming the accusations are merely a conspiracy by the "mainstream media".

Speaking on the findings, Ms Mahon said: "The investigating team, with external legal help, have conducted an extremely thorough investigation into the Dispatches allegations as they pertain to Channel 4.

"Doing this investigation properly in extensive detail was a very important principle for us."

He added that it was a "matter of regret" that such behaviour has long been "tolerated" by the industry as a whole.

Since the allegations first surfaced in October, Brand has twice been questioned by police.
Since the allegations first surfaced in October, Brand has twice been questioned by police. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mahon added that the investigation "did not find any evidence" to suggest that Channel 4 employees were aware of Russell Brand's alleged behaviour uncovered during the investigation.

"It did find that one former Channel 4 employee made a serious and concerning allegation about Russell Brand in 2009," Mahon continued.

She added she has now apologised to the individual at Channel 4 who initially raised the concern.

"This was not escalated to Channel 4's then senior management team, nor investigated as it should have been. I have apologised on behalf of the organisation to the individual for this breakdown and for the distress this matter has caused."

"In my view, it is a matter of regret for our industry that repugnant behaviours were tolerated - and indeed appeared on-air - in the past. Production staff, employees and suppliers should never experience inappropriate behaviour.

Read more: Russell Brand breaks silence over 'hurtful' sex assault allegations

Read more: Russell Brand denies sexually assaulting woman on Arthur film set - claiming accuser has 'faulty memory of events'

"Channel 4 and I are committed to creating an environment where if any employee or person working on a Channel 4-commissioned show feels uncomfortable about behaviour towards them, then processes are in place for investigation and for appropriate action to be taken.

Since the allegations first surfaced in October, Brand has twice been questioned by police.
Since the allegations first surfaced in October, Brand has twice been questioned by police. Picture: Alamy

The BBC has since launched a review into the comedian's behaviour, who worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes between 2006 to 2008.

"I commend the journalists involved in reporting the allegations and the people who have bravely come forward. Channel 4 has reported on itself without fear and investigated our own historical corporate responsibility thoroughly," Ms Mahon added.

"While there is always more to be done, I am confident about the changes that have taken place in our industry over recent years, and it should now be clear that inappropriate and offensive behaviour has no place in it.

"I hope these issues can ultimately lead to further positive change," Mahon concluded.

Russell continues to maintain that he was in consensual sexual relationships when the allegations were made, subsequently hiring Prince Andrew's lawyer to fight claims made in the US.

Russell continues to maintain that he was in consensual sexual relationships when the allegations were made, subsequently hiring Prince Andrew's lawyer to fight claims made in the US.
Russell continues to maintain that he was in consensual sexual relationships when the allegations were made, subsequently hiring Prince Andrew's lawyer to fight claims made in the US. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4 Chairman, Sir Ian Cheshire, added: "I would like to thank the investigating team for conducting a careful and far-reaching review and to thank those interviewed for their assistance.

"The board is satisfied that no Channel 4 employees were aware of the deeply disturbing alleged behaviour contained in Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches.

"However, we consider it clear that a serious allegation about Russell Brand was made in 2009 by a then-serving member of staff which was not properly investigated nor escalated to Channel 4's then-senior management."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Washington

Spending package introduced in bid to avoid partial US government shutdown

Downing Street declares 'migrant emergency' on the busiest day for migrant crossings on the English Channel this year

Downing Street declares 'migrant emergency' after record day of crossings - but no fresh Rwanda vote before Easter

Queen Camilla, 76, jested with those around her that she had her "thunder stolen" by the suited-up toddler.

'We have a natural for the cameras': Grinning toddler in tuxedo upstages Queen Camilla on visit to Belfast bakery

Egypt US Blinken

Blinken says ‘gaps are narrowing’ over Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

A 25-year-old woman and her Chihuahua dog were attacked by two large dogs in Finnart Street, Glasgow

Chihuahua killed and owner, 25, injured after attack by 'XL-bully type' dogs

Fights break out in Preston Tesco over 'reduced to clear' section amid cost of living crisis

Fights break out in Tesco over 'reduced to clear' section as security increased amid cost of living crisis

Massachusetts General Hospital

US surgeons transplant pig kidney into patient

Iceland said the trial is to see what their customers prefer and to gather feedback before the chain makes more changes.

Ticked off: Customers' fury as Iceland makes change to hot cross buns

Authorities, including police, Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue, are searching Sandall Beat Wood for missing Doncaster woman, Pam Johnson (left)

Urgent woodland search for missing teacher last seen a week ago

Pedestrians walk past a Hermes store

Lawsuit accuses Hermes of selling Birkin bags only to customers ‘deemed worthy’

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-25 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, stands at the launch pad after cancellation of the launch at the Russian-leased B

Russia’s space agency aborts launch of astronauts to International Space Station

Beyonce

Beyonce to receive innovator award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Manchester mayoral election will take place on 2 May.

Tory mayoral candidate defects to Reform UK in another major setback to Sunak

The woman dialled into the funeral on Zoom and proceeded to take a shower

Horrified woman broadcasts herself naked in the shower during a funeral - before turning up to the service

Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles health during a visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles is "doing very well", Queen Camilla gives health update to well-wishers on Northern Ireland visit

Thousands of women adversely affected by the sudden rise in the state pension age are "owed" compensation, a report by a parliamentary ombudsman has found.

Millions of 'Waspi' women 'owed' huge compensation payouts after government's state pension age blunder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paola Marra travelled to Dignitas to die

Cancer sufferer who died at Dignitas urges ministers to change 'cruel' assisted dying law in emotional last message
Thomas Jordan during a press briefing at the Swiss National Bank in Zurich, Switzerland

Swiss central bank makes surprise cut to key interest rate as others hold steady

Heike Heubach, front centre, the first deaf member of the Bundestag, at the start of a meeting of the German federal parliament at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany

German parliament welcomes its first deaf legislator

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life

Four injured in London house fire as police probe 'anti-Semitic' hate crime

A food seller at a street market in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkish central bank raises key interest rate to 50% as inflation soars

The Bank of England has kept interest rates steady

Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high of 5.25%, despite drop in inflation rate
Russia President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims vote proves public support for policies

Rowan Lascelles

King Charles' cousin on the run after hurling racist abuse in McDonald's and threatening to stab social worker
Ben Wallace has spoken out on the Garrick Club row

'If men want to get together in a club, it's up to them': Ben Wallace says Garrick Club members should be 'left alone'
The Princess of Wales with families as she promotes her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood

Princess Kate focusing on her 'lifetime project' as she works from home amid hopes for Easter royal return

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate underwent treatment at the London Clinic earlier this year

Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff 'trying to look at her medical records'
Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

King Charles’ medical records not accessed during ‘data breach’ of Princess Kate’s notes at the London Clinic
Prince Louis can be 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla has joked

Prince Louis is 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla jokes as she continues to step in for King amid cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit