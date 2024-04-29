Billy Vunipola breaks silence after 'downing four Amarettos and hitting an officer with his top' at bar in Spain

Billy Vunipola has apologised "unreservedly" after an incident in Majorca. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

England Rugby star Billy Vunipola has broken his silence after being arrested by Spanish police, as he described the incident as an “unfortunate misunderstanding”.

Vunipola, 31, was arrested at a bar in Palma, Majorca in the early hours of Sunday morning after police were called to reports of 'aggressive' behaviour.

Initial reports claimed that the rugby star was tasered twice by police after he became aggressive towards staff and drinkers with bottles and chairs at around 4am, according to local media.

The rugby star has now apologised “unreservedly” and said he was fined for resisting the law.

He said there was “no violence” during the incident and is scheduled to fly back to the UK on Monday.

In a statement made through his domestic club, Saracens, Vunipola said he was charged with resisting the law and fined 240 euros (£205) following an "express trial".

The statement read: "I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Majorca on Sunday, which got out of hand.

"Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else.

"I was charged with resisting the law and, following an express trial, I have paid a fine of 240 euros. The Spanish police investigation is now closed, and I am flying back to the UK today.

England rugby star Billy Vunipola. Picture: Getty

"I will obviously co-operate with the Saracens internal process and unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience to all involved."

Other reports claimed that the rugby star was tasered by police before they could handcuff him and that he was sedated and strapped to his bed at a nearby hospital.

His domestic club Saracens confirmed it would be dealing with the incident internally.

Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France - although nothing has been confirmed.

He has won 75 England caps, making his Test debut v Argentina in 2013. He is not currently part of the England squad.

The player made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Saracens in their 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday night.

England rugby star Billy Vunipola. Picture: Getty

The club are not scheduled to play again until May 11.

Saracens are currently second in the Gallagher Premiership and chasing a sixth league title in last 10 seasons - with just two rounds of regular season games left before the play-offs.