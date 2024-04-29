Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid 'death threats' from internet sleuths

29 April 2024, 15:05 | Updated: 29 April 2024, 15:17

Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid bombardment death threats from internet sleuths
Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid bombardment death threats from internet sleuths. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The real life Martha at the centre of the Baby Reindeer Netflix drama has been targeted by "a cult" after being unmasked by internet sleuths.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Depicted by Jessica Gunning as part of the viral Netflix series, the real-life stalker was previously accused of harassing two of Scotland’s leading politicians - including First Minister Donald Dewar.

Now, 58-year-old Fiona Harvey has claimed she's become the target of internet trolls, cults and amateur sleuths following the series.

She continues to deny being the stalker, but claims she's received targeted attention from "nutters" and is in fact being stalked herself following the Baby Reindeer's success.

Would-be sleuths have attempted to unmask the character's real-life counterpart in recent days, with the Scottish-born woman now saying she's been targeted by "dangerous" internet stalkers from "a cult thing like the Moonies".

Penned by Fife-born comedian Richard Gadd, the show centres around his own stalking experiences at the hands of the as yet unnamed woman while he was a bartender at The Hawley Arms in Camden, London.

It follows a statement by Gadd urging fans not to try and track down the real-life Martha.

The woman, depicted by Jessica Gunning as part of the viral Netflix series, became a target following the success of the show, with would-be sleuths attempting to unmask the character's real-life counterpart.
The woman, depicted by Jessica Gunning as part of the viral Netflix series, became a target following the success of the show, with would-be sleuths attempting to unmask the character's real-life counterpart. Picture: Alamy

The Scottish graduate, whose identity was obscured by Gadd in the series, claims she's yet to see the show.

It follows news she is now considering legal action against Netflix over the portrayal of the role.

Gadd's one-man stage show debuted at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, a concept that was later picked up by the streaming service.

Read more: Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison

At the time, Gadd wrote on Instagram: “People I love, have worked with and admire … are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of the show.”

Now, the real-life Martha has spoken out about the unprecedented attention on social media.

Comparing internet sleuths and online harassers to fanatics, she told The Daily Record: "These people are nutters. It's a cult thing like the Moonies. I've had to block people who say they are determined to stalk me the same way I am stalking them."

Ms Harvey, originally from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, took to social media over the weekend and continue to assert she had not stalked Gadd.
Ms Harvey, originally from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, took to social media over the weekend and continue to assert she had not stalked Gadd. Picture: Alamy

She then quipped: "Apparently, I play with baby reindeers all day.

"What upsets me is that some of these stalkers could be dangerous. They could be violent. I could be killed," she said during an interview with The Daily Record.

She continued: "I'm not suicidal. I'm not the type, but I think this would have driven anyone else to suicide. I really do."

Ms Harvey, originally from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, took to social media over the weekend and continue to assert she had not stalked Gadd.

It's alleged she made a bid to be nominated by Labour for a Holyrood seat during a period she was stalking Dewar.

The woman, depicted by Jessica Gunning as part of the viral Netflix series, became a target following the success of the show, with would-be sleuths attempting to unmask the character's real-life counterpart.
The woman, depicted by Jessica Gunning as part of the viral Netflix series, became a target following the success of the show, with would-be sleuths attempting to unmask the character's real-life counterpart. Picture: Alamy

It's claimed she frequently turned up at his constituency surgeries and claimed she was his “special adviser”, according to The Sun.

In a post from April 25, Harvey wrote on social media: “Richard Gadd who is not known to me wrote a show four or five years ago for the festival fringe called Baby Reindeer it would appear to be popular on Netflix now among twenty somethings with no brain.

“I do not follow the rantings of Richard Gadd or… comedians like him. I have no idea what he’s said apart from a few quotes thrown at me this week by other people.

“He seems to have some… woman called Martha being played by an actress pretending to be me again. I do not know this actress.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump

Trump and DeSantis meet to make peace and discuss fundraising for ex-president

A tent encampment has been set up inside the campus of Columbia University

Clear encampment or face suspension, US university tells student protesters

Damage caused by a tornado in Sulphur, Oklahoma

Oklahoma towns hard hit by tornadoes begin clean-up after four killed in storms

A makeshift ‘tent city’ has appeared in Dublin as politicians row over migrants

Sprawling 'tent city' appears on Dublin streets as UK and Irish ministers row over return of migrants

Local elections will take place Thursday 2 May.

Local elections 2024 explained: When are they, what are the key issues and when the results will be announced

Russia Ukraine War NATO

Nato chief chides alliance countries for not being quicker to help Ukraine

Caitlyn took her own life after becoming fixated on a detention

Father pays tribute to ‘daddy’s girl’ after daughter, 16, took own life after 'hyper-fixation' on first school detention

Gerard Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Kenya Dam Bursts

Dam collapse in Kenya kills at least 45

France Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Rishi Sunak has said Britain will not accept the return of asylum seekers from the Republic of Ireland

‘We’re not going to do that’: Rishi Sunak slaps down deal with Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK

Voters will need to bring an accepted form of photo ID on May 2.

Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

Thomas O’Halloran (L) was killed in August 2022

Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison

Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum US

Blinken says Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza

Two Finnair flights from Helsinki to Tartu in Estonia had to return to Finland on Thursday and Friday

Two passenger jets forced to turn around mid-flight in latest 'Russian jamming' of planes' GPS systems

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Billy Vunipola has apologised "unreservedly" after an incident in Majorca.

Billy Vunipola breaks silence after 'downing four Amarettos and hitting an officer with his top' at bar in Spain
The groups have been reported to the police

Labour reports ‘Tory-run’ anti-Ulez Facebook groups to police over claims they have become ‘hotbed for racism’
Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Greece, in July 2018

Five ex-officials convicted over deadly Greece fire but freed after paying fines

Two men have been charged with murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve in Salford

Two men charged with murder after man's torso found in nature reserve in Salford

Humza Yousaf has stepped down as SNP leader

SNP in meltdown as tearful Humza Yousaf quits as party leader after Scottish power-sharing deal crumbles
Thailand Politics

Thailand foreign minister resigns after being dropped as deputy prime minister

Spain Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will continue in office

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces he will not resign after corruption allegations against his wife
Gérard Depardieu is facing fresh claims of sexual assault.

French actor Gérard Depardieu, 75, placed ‘in custody over sexual assault claims’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit