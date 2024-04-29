Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison

29 April 2024, 14:37 | Updated: 29 April 2024, 14:53

Thomas O’Halloran was killed in August 2022
Thomas O’Halloran was killed in August 2022. Picture: Met Police/Handout
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A man has admitted killing an elderly mobility scooter rider in a "motiveless" knife attack five days after being released from prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lee Byer stabbed 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran in the neck and chest in Greenford, west London, in August 2022.

Byer, 45, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and having an offensive weapon.

Prosecutor Gareth Patterson KC accepted the pleas after mental health reports found Byer was psychotic, hearing voices, suffering from paranoid delusions and paranoid schizophrenia.

He said the defendant's mental state provided an explanation for what was a "motiveless attack".

Grandfather Mr O'Halloran was originally from Co Clare in western Ireland and had been well known in the local community.

He was described as a passionate musician and was "very popular" in Greenford, often busking for charity, according to locals.

Lee Byer
Lee Byer. Picture: Met Police
A mobility scooter is loaded onto a truck at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death
A mobility scooter is loaded onto a truck at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy
Police at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death
Police at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy

Footage on social media showed him busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

Shortly after 4pm on August 16 2022, police received a 999 call from a member of the public who found the victim on his scooter coming from a passageway that runs between Runneymede Gardens and Welland Gardens.

Read More: England rugby star arrested in Majorca after being involved in 'violent incident' in Spanish pub

Read More: Russian journalists jailed on ‘extremism’ charges for alleged Navalny group work

Mr O'Halloran was able to tell the passer-by that he had been stabbed, although wounds to his body were clearly visible, the Old Bailey has previously heard.

The police arrived within minutes and Mr O'Halloran had collapsed and was being helped by members of the public. Police and medics took over first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.54pm.

A post-mortem examination found he had suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen.

Mr O'Halloran and the defendant were caught on CCTV heading towards the passageway where their paths crossed.

Thomas O'Halloran
Thomas O'Halloran. Picture: Handout

The footage showed that, apart from Byer, no-one else went into or out of the area when the victim was attacked. When he left the passageway, a knife could be seen in Byer's hand.

He was caught on camera depositing a knife handle in a drain in Haymill Close on the way back to his mother's house.

Forensic analysis found the victim's blood on the handle, although the blade was never found.

After CCTV images of the suspect were released in the media, Byer was identified by people working in the criminal justice system.

After being arrested at his mother's house on August 18, Byer told police: "Murder, I was in prison at the time."

Clothes matching those seen on CCTV were found in a search of the property as well as a knife set with handles similar to the one found in the drain.

Police also alleged Byer had tried to burn the clothes he was wearing in his mother's garden.

In police interviews, he denied being the suspect caught on CCTV, claiming he was in his mother's garden or the park at the time.

It can now be reported that Byer had 15 previous convictions recorded against him for 30 offences dating back to when he was 14.

In 2011, he was convicted of robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On August 11 2022, Byer had been released from Wormwood Scrubs.

Mr O'Halloran was survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

At the time of his death, Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O'Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death had left his home community in Ennistymon in "deep shock and sadness".

"Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago," he said.

Old Bailey Judge Mark Lucraft adjourned sentencing until May 10.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Voters will need to bring an accepted form of photo ID on May 2.

Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

France Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum US

Blinken says Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza

Two Finnair flights from Helsinki to Tartu in Estonia had to return to Finland on Thursday and Friday

Two passenger jets forced to turn around mid-flight in latest 'Russian jamming' of planes' GPS systems

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Billy Vunipola has apologised "unreservedly" after an incident in Majorca.

Billy Vunipola breaks silence after 'downing four Amarettos and hitting an officer with his top' at bar in Spain

Exclusive
The groups have been reported to the police

Labour reports ‘Tory-run’ anti-Ulez Facebook groups to police over claims they have become ‘hotbed for racism’

Kenya Dam Bursts

Dam collapse in Kenya kills 40, officials say

Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Greece, in July 2018

Five ex-officials convicted over deadly Greece fire but freed after paying fines

Two men have been charged with murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve in Salford

Two men charged with murder after man's torso found in nature reserve in Salford

Humza Yousaf has stepped down as SNP leader

SNP in meltdown as tearful Humza Yousaf quits as party leader after Scottish power-sharing deal crumbles

Thailand Politics

Thailand foreign minister resigns after being dropped as deputy prime minister

Spain Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will continue in office

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces he will not resign after corruption allegations against his wife

Gérard Depardieu is facing fresh claims of sexual assault.

French actor Gérard Depardieu, 75, placed ‘in custody over sexual assault claims’

Latest News

See more Latest News

More travel chaos is expected over the Bank Holiday

Worst times to travel over Bank Holiday revealed as 16 million cars to hit roads and more rail strikes planned
San Diego Zoo Pandas

Pair of giant pandas set to travel from China to San Diego Zoo

Heiress Mint Butterfield went missing in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco.

Missing teen of tech billionaire found alive and in back of van a week after vanishing as man arrested for kidnapping
Billy Vunipola

England rugby star arrested in Majorca after being involved in 'violent incident' in Spanish pub
Peter Smith was injured in a shark attack in Tobago on Friday.

British tourist attacked by shark off Caribbean beach is ‘aware and able to communicate’

Lewis Goodall will be hosting a politics show on Sundays starting 5th May at 10am

LBC announces new flagship Sunday politics show with Lewis Goodall

Maciej Olszewski filmed the driver in Torquay

Shocking moment Evri driver is caught throwing parcels onto the street as horrified customer watches on
Australia Church Stabbings

Teenagers plotted to attack Jewish people after Sydney stabbing, police say

Temperatures are expected to soar this week

Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

Cheryl Fergison has opened up about her battle with womb cancer.

‘I thought I’d die’: EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison reveals secret womb cancer battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit