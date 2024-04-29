Exclusive

Labour reports ‘Tory-run’ anti-Ulez Facebook groups to police over claims they have become ‘hotbed for racism’

The groups have been reported to the police. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Fraser Knight and Kieran Kelly

The Labour Party has reported ‘Tory-run’ anti-Ulez Facebook groups to the police over claims they have become a ‘hotbed for racism and misinformation’, LBC understands.

An investigation by Unearthed found that 36 anti-Ulez groups on Facebook are being 'run by officials within the Conservative Party'.

The groups, which carry a combined membership of around 38,000 users, have become a 'breeding ground for racist and Islamophobic attacks on the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan', The Observer reports.

Mr Khan, who has been described as a “terrorist sympathiser” and a “khaki punt” in the groups, told LBC the groups have been reported to the police by Labour.

“I discovered late on Saturday night some of the groups that my Conservative opponent condones and encourages,” the Mayor of London told LBC.

“Having to explain to my wife that there are groups that the only other person who can be mayor is a member of and supports that are clearly racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic,” Mr Khan went on.

He continued: “My understanding is that the Labour Party has reported some of the groups to the police. The Labour Party has written also to the Conservative Party and also director of public prosecution.”

It comes after the Labour Party Chair, Anneliese Dodds, called on the Tories to investigate the Facebook groups, due to the examples of "racism and violence".

Membership of some of the groups reportedly includes prominent Conservative politicians, including the Tories' London mayoral candidate, Susan Hall.

Seven Tory MPs, including Sir Bob Neill and Steve Tuckwell, are also members of some of the groups.

Ms Dodds: “Some of these posts constitute the most appalling racism and I would urge the Conservative Party to swiftly distance itself from these hate-filled groups and urgently investigate what role any Conservative politicians and officials have played within them.

“Susan Hall and the Tory MPs who have belonged to these groups need to come out and explain why – and to denounce the content they have tacitly endorsed by their membership.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “The Conservative Party unequivocally condemns all discriminatory language, and never encourages nor condones vandalism or criminal activity.

“The Conservative Party is reviewing its processes and policies regarding Facebook groups.”