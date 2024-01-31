Russell Brand breaks silence over 'hurtful' sex assault allegations

Russell Brand speaks to Tucker Carlson on X. Picture: X/Tucker Carlson

By Kieran Kelly

Russell Brand has broken his silence months after he was accused of multiple sex assaults, labelling them 'hurtful, painful' attacks.

The British comedian has been interviewed by police over multiple historic sex assault allegations, which he has rejected in the "strongest possible terms".

Brand labelled the allegations as "hurtful and painful", and revealed they came to light as his 12-week-old baby underwent heart surgery.

Speaking to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Brand labelled the allegations a "deliberate profound attempt to shut down any dissent in an astonishingly aggressive way".

Police launched an investigation into the allegations back in September after they came to light as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4 and The Times.

Brand has since been questioned by police twice about nine allegations as the investigation continues.

The comedian and actor says all his relationship were consensual.

Speaking on Carlson's new Twitter/X show, Brand said: "I put myself in a vulnerable position by being very promiscuous."

"Attacks like this, accused of what I consider to be the most appalling crimes, is very painful and hurtful. But there are consequences to the foolish way I lived in the past," he went on.

Ep. 70 Governments colluded to shut down and destroy Russell Brand. This is his first interview since that happened. Watch it when you get a minute. It's one of the most brilliant explanations of the modern world you'll ever hear. pic.twitter.com/bCZDTYfZAZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 30, 2024

In the 45-minute long interview with the former Fox News host, Brand also praised controversial figures such as David Icke and Alex Jones, labelling them "ahead of the curve".

"It terrifies me to contemplate, Tucker, that people like Alex Jones and in our country, David Icke ..appear to have been ahead of the curve," he said.

Carlson appears to believe Brand's defence, saying "Governments colluded to shut down and destroy Russell Brand"

"This is his first interview since that happened. Watch it when you get a minute. It's one of the most brilliant explanations of the modern world you'll ever hear."

Police said back in November: "A man in his forties attended a police station in south London on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

"He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offences. Enquiries continue."