Bomb squad called and more than 100 homes evacuated after 'suspicious items' found by police as two arrested

8 May 2024, 21:25 | Updated: 8 May 2024, 22:42

Armed forces at the scene
Armed forces at the scene. Picture: PA
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

More than 100 homes have been evacuated in a former pit village after an Army bomb squad was deployed following reports of 'suspicious items' being found by police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

South Yorkshire Police established a 100-metre cordon around a property in Grimethorpe, Barnsley, on Wednesday morning after found as police executed a warrant on Brierley Road.

Around 130 homes were evacuated as police warned affected residents they may be out of their properties for at least 48 hours.

Police said there are no schools within the cordon and pupils at schools nearby were picked up as normal.

A 58-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act remains in custody, officers added.

Emergency services at the scene in Grimethorpe after more than 100 homes were evacuated in the former pit village after an Army bomb squad was deployed
Emergency services at the scene in Grimethorpe after more than 100 homes were evacuated in the former pit village after an Army bomb squad was deployed. Picture: Alamy

A force spokesman said: "Around 130 homes are being evacuated while emergency services continue their response after a number of suspicious items were found at an address on Brierley Road following a warrant this morning.

"It is anticipated residents may be evacuated for 48 hours.

"Anyone evacuating is asked to pack a bag with all the essentials you may need for the next couple of days.

"Please consider any medication you may require and what arrangements need to be put in place for your pets."

Read More: Woman at Legoland Windsor arrested on suspicion of child neglect after five-month-old suffers cardiac arrest

Read More: Swiss Army Knife makers forced to develop new pocket tools as blade is removed in crackdown

He said: "All roads within the 100m cordon are closed and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

"Emergency services, the Army's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team and other partners remain in the area."

On Wednesday a large number of emergency services personnel and vehicles were still in the village, focused on a Royal Logistics Corps bomb disposal truck, which had a robot vehicle positioned next to it.

People said the police activity was focused on a nearby disused church building and adjoining house, which has been in the process of being renovated for a number of years.

Chelsey Woollard, who lives just outside the cordon, said: "Never in Grimethorpe. Even from being a young child. It was a beautiful village and this has come as a shock - not just to me but the whole village as well."

Ms Woollard said she is a carer for her father and panicked as she tried to work out how to get to his home on the other side of the cordon.

Emergency services at the scene in Grimethorpe
Emergency services at the scene in Grimethorpe. Picture: Alamy

"It was a big shocker," she said. "There was a lot of ambulances, fire brigade, up and down the road all day."

She said the village was full of rumours about what has been happening in the house.

"If someone didn't catch it today, what would have happened? What could have happened?"

Ms Woollard said: "Everyone was out. It's nice to know that everyone's come together as a community, which Grimethorpe is.

"The police and the ambulance services - they're working but they're putting their lives at risk as well. You can't thank them enough."

Another man, watching the police activity, said: "You don't get this very often here. They all came about 7am and it's been bonkers since."

Most families who were evacuated had gone to stay with friends, with very few using the council rest centre early on Wednesday evening.

A command post has been established next to the centre in the church, about 100m outside the cordon.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: "We are very grateful to local residents for their continued patience and understanding as we carry out our vital work.

"This has already greatly helped our response and public safety will remain at the forefront of our minds as this investigation progresses."

Leader of Barnsley Council Sir Steve Houghton said: "We're working closely with our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police, and we have staff out in the area supporting their response.

"We have opened a rest centre at St Luke's Church for people who are being evacuated and don't have anywhere else to go.

"I urge local people to follow the advice from the police and keep them and their families safe."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani to plead guilty in betting case

The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, sails past a container ship decorated with the Paris 2024 logo when approaching Marseille, southern France

Olympic torch begins journey across France after festive welcome in Marseille

Germany Politics Violence

German politician attacked amid concerns over violence ahead of EU elections

Russell Brand has posted a new picture of him hugging Bear Grylls in the Thames

Russell Brand hugs Bear Grylls in the River Thames after being baptised in a bid to ‘leave behind his sins’

Secretary of defence Lloyd Austin speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defence on Capitol Hill in Washington

Pentagon chief confirms US paused bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah concerns

Lauren Wasser lost both of her legs

Model, 24, issues stark warning to all women after losing both legs due to correct use of tampons

Georgia Harrison was the victim of Stephen Bear's revenge porn

Reality star Georgia Harrison says leaked sex tape filmed without consent by Stephen Bear 'spread like a house fire'

Supermarkets have been warned they must start selling items at the appropriate price levels

Grocery stores caught charging wrong prices for everyday staples including coffee and crisps - see full list of items

Andrew Tate has been served with civil proceedings papers at his home in Romania.

Four British women sue Andrew Tate over rape and physical assault allegations

Charles and Harry are not going to meet

King Charles and Prince Harry at London events just two miles apart - but no hope for reunion between father and son

Exclusive
John McDonnell and Mish Rahman have both questioned the move to accept Natalie Elphicke into the Labour party

John McDonnell 'shocked' by Natalie Elphicke defecting to Labour, as top official brands party 'dustbin for far right'

David Lammy has said that Trump's approach to Nato is “misunderstood”.

Donald Trump’s approach to European security is ‘misunderstood’, says Labour's David Lammy

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys

'Anyone in my position would have had sex with good-looking teacher,' schoolboy, 15, tells police as she stands trial

Natalie Elphicke has defected to the Labour Party

'Monumental disloyalty’: Shocked MPs hit out at Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke's defection to Labour

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on the pair's divorce.

Rebel Wilson breaks silence over Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher divorce following memoir speculation

Kate Osamor

Labour MP Kate Osamor has whip restored after being suspended for Gaza comments

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Israel reopens key Gaza crossing but UN says no aid has entered

Fani Willis

Georgia appeals court agrees to review ruling allowing DA to stay on Trump case

Auriol Grey leaves the Royal Courts of Justice today after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned

Disabled pedestrian who waved at cyclist before she fell into path of car ‘should never have been charged'
Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's Workers Party - one week after England cricketer is unveiled as candidate

Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's Workers Party - one week after England cricketer is unveiled as candidate
Israel Palestinians Campus Protest

Dozens arrested as police clear pro-Palestinian encampment at US university

John Swinney named Kate Forbes his deputy First Minister

Scotland's new leadership team: SNP's John Swinney sworn in as First Minister, with Kate Forbes named deputy
Rattapon Sanrak founder of the Highland Cafe prepares a flower bud of marijuana for a customer, at Highland cafe shop in Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand’s PM wants to outlaw cannabis two years after drug was decriminalised

Rebecca Joynes was pictured with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband of her trousers.

Teacher, 30, tucks pink baby’s bonnet into her trousers as she arrives at court accused of ‘grooming’ schoolboy
James Cleverly said that the Russian defence attache is set to be expelled for spying

UK to expel Russian defence attaché for spying for the Kremlin, Home Secretary announces

Rescue workers search the site of a building collapse in George, South Africa

Dozens still missing after South Africa building collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours

Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment
Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library
Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony

Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit