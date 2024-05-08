Reality star Georgia Harrison says leaked sex tape filmed without consent by Stephen Bear 'spread like a house fire'

8 May 2024, 18:39

Georgia Harrison was the victim of Stephen Bear's revenge porn
Georgia Harrison was the victim of Stephen Bear's revenge porn. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Reality TV star Georgia Harrison has told MPs that a revenge porn video leaked online without her consent spread "like a house fire".

Ms Harrison's ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear spent ten months in jail after posting intimate footage of her on OnlyFans without her consent.

Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress after Ms Harrison reported the case to police.

He has been ordered to pay back the £22,305 he made from sharing the video.

Harrison told MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee the video "went viral to a point I can't explain" as it spread round multiple porn sites and was circulated on WhatsApp.

Reality star Georgia Harrison giving evidence to the Women and Equalities Committee in the House of Commons, London, on the subject of non-consensual intimate image abuse. Picture date: Monday March 20, 2023.
Georgia Harrison issues a statement outside Chelmsford Crown Court in March
She added: "It absolutely horrified me that an individual had done this to me but what most horrified me was that these platforms were hosting these videos that were unconsented.

"For many that I tried to reach out to, I got an automated response saying we will get back to you within four to six days.

"When something like this is happening, it really is like a house fire and the quicker you can put it out, the quicker you can stop it.

"Unfortunately, in four to six days your house has burnt down, everyone knows about this video - your family, your workplace, your peers, it's too late."

Discussing her ordeal, Harrison told MPs: "I feel like one of the biggest challenges in general is these big social media companies who are hosting pornographic images and videos, they don't have any way of us getting through to them to report it when there is something unconsented there.

"It shouldn't be robots that you get through to when it's this important a situation, it shouldn't be that hard to get through to someone.

"I'm not saying delete it, I'm not saying take this person's account down, I'm just saying can we pause it and then review it in a few weeks and I think that is the biggest issue we are dealing with at the moment.

"Then, they could go back and review it and if whoever is in it hasn't consented, it will never go back up, but if after review both people have consented the footage is still there to get put back on the platform.

"But I think if something gets to to the level where you say this is me in a sexually explicit act and I have not given permission, it should be paused that day, not in four to six days."

Asked if she considered giving up on the legal process, she said: "I knew that I couldn't speak through that timeline until I got to the court process and I thought, shall I just give up so I can speak my truth to the public.

"But I knew what I was doing I had to push on with no matter what."

Discussing waiving her anonymity, she said: "I really do feel my anonymity was removed as soon as the video went up anyway, because everyone I knew friendship wise, colleague-wise, family wise, which is your main concern when something like this happens, were already aware of the video.

"So I felt like my anonymity didn't really exist.

"I felt I had been at such an injustice not just by the man that had done it to me, but by the platforms that used me to make money on their behalf, they literally used this unconsented money to make money off me, and I felt it was something I didn't ever want to happen in the future."

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit