Woman who was found collapsed under coat at A&E after seven hours ‘might not have died if someone checked on her’

27 April 2024, 06:40

Inga Rubite died in A&E
Inga Rubite died in A&E. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The twin of a woman who died after she was found collapsed under a coat at A&E has said her death could have been avoided if she was seen sooner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Inga Rublite, 39, died after she was found collapsed under a coat in an A&E waiting room more than eight hours after she had arrived.

When the story was initially reported by LBC in February, staff at the A&E said they believed the long waiting times may have contributed to her death.

Now Ms Rublite’s twin sister Inese Briede, 39, has said her sister may not have died “if someone was just checking up on her”.

Read more: Mother, 39, collapsed under her coat and died after seven-hour wait at crowded A&E

Ms Rublite first attended A&E at Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham in the late hours of January 19, complaining of a severe headache, dizziness, high blood pressure and vomiting.

Staff called her name seven hours after she had arrived, but when she didn’t respond, they discharged her believing she had gone home.

It wasn’t until over an hour later that it was discovered she had a seizure after falling asleep, and was then found unconscious under her coat.

She was transferred to intensive care, where it was discovered she had suffered a brain haemorrhage and had bleeding so severe it was inoperable.

She died on January 22.

Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC).
Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC). Picture: Alamy

Read more: Baby boy with congenital heart disease airlifted to Italy after NHS hospital says he is too sick for surgery

Speaking about her sister’s death, Ms Briede, who lives in their home country of Latvia, said she believes her sister "basically died in that waiting room".

She told The Guardian: “That is the official date of death, but I think she basically died in that waiting room.

“No one was doing anything for her. And by the time they found her, it was too late".

The two sisters moved to the UK together in 2004 after finishing school.

Ms Briede moved back to Latvia in 2008, but her sister Ms Rublite remained in the UK after securing work in Nottingham.

She later went on to become a mother to two sons, aged 11 and 13, who are now cared for by their father.

Ms Briede continued: “She lived there [in the UK] for 20 years, she paid all the taxes, she worked hard and paid everything on time. She did everything right. Even that day when the headache came on, she stayed in work.

“In all those years, the one time she went to the hospital to ask for help, no one was looking at her. I can’t describe how that feels. That you can’t get help in the place where you’re supposed to go for help.”

Hours before Ms Rublite went to A&E she had called her sister during her lunch break at work complaining of a headache.

After her shift, she returned home where she slept for five hours, only to find her headache had worsened when she woken by a call from her sister.

She took her blood pressure, which came back 156, at which point her twin Ms Briede told her she needed to go to the hospital.

She called for an ambulance but was told none were available, so Ms Rublite asked her work colleague and next-door neighbour to drive her to the hospital as she was too unwell to do so herself.

Her neighbour Rasa Balzonyt described Ms Rublite as “fit and healthy”, but said on the journey to the hospital she had thrown up and complained of feeling dizzy.

Ms Balzonyt waited with her for two hours in A&E but returned home to take care of her son after they were told it would be a nine-hour wait before she was seen.

“No one saw her when I was there, her name was never called. I was getting so frustrated and angry,” Ms Balzonyt said.

“I left her in a safe space, I thought she would be fine. I thought the doctors would help her. It should have been the safest place. We didn’t realise how serious it was.”

Her sister Ms Briede repeatedly tried to get hold of her sister the next morning when a nurse eventually answered a FaceTime call at around 7am on her phone.

The nurse said someone needed to come to the hospital immediately as they had found her sister having a seizure.

Ms Briede said she was told by doctors on two occasions that her sister might have survived if she had been treated more quickly.

“I was told that this whole situation could have been avoided if someone had seen her, or if someone was just checking up on her. It’s so hard to know that there could really still be a person here if someone was doing their job,” she said.

She said she had sympathy for the staff at QMC when she visited the hospital the following day, adding she saw the overcrowded waiting room and knew it was “hard for them as well”.

But she continued: "This is not something you can just accept.

“How long is the hospital going to work like this? Because it has been like this for years. People are dying and everyone is just being quiet about it.”

Her sister’s death will be examined by a coroner at an inquest in July.

Dr Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS trust, which includes the QMC, said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time. An investigation is now taking place and, until this has been concluded, we are unable to comment further.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX US China Blinken

Blinken ends latest trip to China with visit to Beijing record store

Britney Spears has been forced to pay for her father's legal fees for managing her own money

Britney Spears and father Jamie 'settle legal dispute', with pop star 'left to foot dad's $2m legal bill'

Diddy Sexual Misconduct

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files motion to dismiss some claims in sexual assault lawsuit

Exclusive
New figures from LBC have found five children per day are arrested for carrying a knife.

‘They're agile on issues they care about’: Idris Elba suggests government cares more about XL bullies than knife crime

Rageh Omaar

Rageh Omaar rushed for medical treatment after viewers' alarm as he fell ill on TV and stumbled over words

Train Derailment New Mexico

Train derailment and fire forces road closure near Arizona-New Mexico state line

Severe Weather Midwest

Tornadoes flatten homes in Nebraska and leave trails of damage in Iowa

French officers were pictured trying to prevent migrants attempting the Channel crossing.

French police use knives to puncture migrant boat in Dunkirk to prevent Channel crossing

Palestinian children who fled with their parents from their houses in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, gather in the backyard of an UNRWA school in Sidon, Lebanon in September 2023

UN investigators probe 14 UNRWA aid staff Israel accused over Hamas attack

Emma Stone has said she would like to be called by her real name.

‘It would be so nice’: Emma Stone reveals she wants to be called by her real name

Joe Biden

Joe Biden says he is ‘happy to debate’ Donald Trump

OJ Simpson's cause of death has been revealed.

OJ Simpson's official cause of death revealed

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington

US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of £4.8bn aid package

Former US president Donald Trump appears at Manhattan Criminal Court before his trial in New York

Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to discredit evidence of prosecution’s first witness

A British man has been attacked by a shark in Tobago.

British man left fighting for life after being attacked by shark just metres from the shore at Tobago beach

Turtle Beach, Tobago

British tourist in hospital after shark attack as Tobago closes several beaches

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis

Pope to bring call for ethical AI to G7 summit in June

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?
Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, right, receives the Olympic flame from Spyros Capralos, head of Greece’s Olympic Committee, during the flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where th

Paris organisers receive Olympic flame at Greek venue of first modern Games

Kate and Charles

Full timeline of Charles and Kate's diagnoses, battle and treatment with cancer

Sundar Pichai

Tech CEOs Pichai, Altman, Nadella and others join US government AI safety board

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured together in the gardens of Buckingham Palace

Charles returns: King to resume to royal duties after doctors ‘very encouraged’ by progress made in cancer fight
Andrew Tate at the Bucharest Tribunal in February

Romanian court orders trial can begin in case of influencer Andrew Tate

Liz Hopkins (L) and Fiona Elias (R).

Two teachers injured in Ammanford school stabbing break their silence as they thank public for kind messages
Parisians walk by the Utopie bakery in Paris

Paris crowns new king of the crusty baguette in annual bread-baking prize

Katie Price is facing arrest if she continues to miss hearings.

Katie Price faces arrest as she dodges another court hearing over bankruptcy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry dons his medals to present a soldier of the year award to US combat medic

Proud Prince Harry dons his medals for video presentation of Soldier of the Year award to combat medic
Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit