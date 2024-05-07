‘She was magic’: Grease star Susan Buckner dies aged 72 as family pays emotional tribute

Susan Bruckner has died aged 72. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Grease star Susan Buckner has died aged 72, her family announced in a statement.

Susan Buckner, best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 musical Grease, died in Miami, Florida on May 2.

A statement from her publicist Melissa Berthier said the actress “died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones”.

Buckner was best known for her role as the bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 70s blockbuster musical Grease, playing alongside Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

A memorable scene came during a rallying cry for the fictional Rydell High School which embodied the pep and school spirit of her character.

"Do the splits, give a yell, show a little spirit for Old Rydell! Way to go, red and white, go Rydell, fight, fight, fight," Buckner said on screen.

Born in Seattle, Buckner made her name on the pageant circuit, being crowned Miss Washington in 1971 before representing the state at the Miss America competition the following year.

Susan Buckner was best known for her role as Patty Simcox in Grease. Picture: Alamy

She later went on to become a member of the singing and dancing group The Golddiggers, which featured on The Dean Martin Show.

Buckner also made appearances on The Mac Davis Show, Sonny And Cher, and The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.

Paying tribute to the actress, her daughter Samanta Mansfield said: “She was magic. She was my best friend. And I will miss her every day.

"I was lucky I had such a lighting rod of a mother and now I have her as an angel."

She was also in Deadly Blessing USA. Picture: Alamy

After her performance, Buckner starred in TV shows including The Love Boat, BJ And The Bear, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, and When The Whistle Blows, among some films.

Her last movie was 1981's Deadly Blessing where she played Vicky Anderson.

Buckner took a step back from Hollywood to become a mother to her two children, Adam Josephs and Samantha Mansfield.