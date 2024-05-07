Security guard seriously injured in drive-by shooting outside Drake's Toronto mansion

Drake's Toronto mansion is at the centre of a drive-by shooting investigation. Picture: Alamy/GoogleImages

By Flaminia Luck

The Toronto mansion of Canadian rapper Drake was at the centre of a drive-by shooting on Tuesday which left a man seriously injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The investigation into the shooting comes amid the rapper’s highly publicised feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The entrance to the property on Park Lane Circle in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood was taped off on Tuesday.

There was also a heavy police presence in the area throughout the morning, Canadian news outlets reported.

A Google Maps image of the mansion was used as cover art for Lamar's latest diss track “Not Like Us”, which was released on Saturday.

SHOOTING:

Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E

2:09 am

- reports of a shooting

- police o/s

- man transported to hospital with serious injuries

- suspect fled in a vehicle

- unknown description#GO978573

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 7, 2024

In a brief post on Twitter, police said the shooting happened around 2:10 a.m on the nearby corner of Bayview and Lawrence avenues.

The tweet states a man was transported to hospital with serious injuries and that the suspect fled in a vehicle.

However, CBC News said early details from the call suggest the victim was a security guard at the home who appears to have been shot in the attack.

Another outlet reported the victim was shot in the chest and underwent surgery at a nearby hospital.

Read more: Full list of changes to Wetherspoons menu with 18 drinks axed but more dishes - including Ramen noodles - added