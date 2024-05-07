Full list of changes to Wetherspoons menu with 18 drinks axed but more dishes - including Ramen noodles - added

7 May 2024, 16:12 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 16:29

18 drinks get the chop in a major shakeup of the menu
18 drinks get the chop in a major shakeup of the menu. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has announced the latest changes to its menu - 18 drinks have been axed including the beloved Gordon's Sicilian Lemon gin and Bombay Bramble. However, all is not lost with new dishes also being added.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The additions to the food menu - which start on 1st May - include Ramen noodle bowls, a variety of wraps, three new breakfast items and two new desserts.

The Ramen noodle bowl will include noodles, bean sprouts, shiitake mushroom, spring onion, pak choi, bamboo shoots, red onion, sliced chillies and coriander in a broth.

The chain said the dish is suitable for vegetarians and vegans, but customers can add a poached egg or grilled chicken breast for an additional charge.

Ramen is to be added to the JD Wetherspoon's menu
Ramen is to be added to the JD Wetherspoon's menu. Picture: Alamy

The Shawarma chicken wrap contains spiced pulled chicken thigh, Middle Eastern spices, Naga chilli and garlic and herb sauces, tomato, onion, rocket, and fresh mint, served in a 10 or 12-inch wrap.

Other wraps inlcude a small vegetarian brunch wrap, southern-fried chicken and small fried halloumi-style cheese.

Three new breakfast items have also been added to the list.

These are fresh fruit and Greek-style yoghurt and also American-style pancakes which come with maple syrup.

The fiesta brunch has also been added which includes a poached egg, toast, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled halloumi-style cheese and mushroom salsa.

Two new desserts have also been added to the menu which are sticky toffee pudding and Millionaires dessert.

Nearly twenty tipples have been dropped from the drinks menu
Nearly twenty tipples have been dropped from the drinks menu. Picture: Alamy

The 18 drinks no longer available include Lambs Navy Rum as well as Bombay Bramble and Gordon's Sicilian Lemon.

Dalston's Rhubarb, Duppy Share White, Chase pink grapefruit pomelo gin, Buffalo Trace and Tanqueray Spritz have also got the chop.

Bubblegin has also been axed alongside Bubblegin syrup, Smirnoff and Monster pitcher, Tropical Raspberry Corona Seltzer and Tropical Guava Corona Seltzer. Manquila shooters, Williams Bros Tin Man, Inniss & Gunn Mangoes on the Run and Backyard 3 States have also been removed.

Rooster's Baby Faced Assassin has also been dropped.

However, on the slight upside, two new world beers have been added which are Cerveza Pacifico Clara, a Mexican Pilsener-style beer, better known as Pacifico, and Stella Unfiltered.

In March, Sir Tim Martin, the founder and chairman of the chain, pledged live on air to LBC listeners to keep the price of traditional breakfasts the same despite the rising cost of food and drinks.

