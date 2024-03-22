Exclusive

Tim Martin pledges to freeze price of Wetherspoons breakfasts amid rising food costs

22 March 2024, 08:31 | Updated: 22 March 2024, 08:46

Wetherspoons founder Sir Tim Martin tells LBC the price of traditional breakfasts will remain the same
Wetherspoons founder Sir Tim Martin tells LBC the price of traditional breakfasts will remain the same. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Tim Martin, the founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, has pledged to keep the price of traditional breakfasts the same despite the rising cost of food and drinks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Sir Tim said: "At the end of this year it will not go up this year due to this interview today.

"I'm being browbeaten by you!"

The current cost of the breakfast is currently £5.75, according to their website.

This gets customers a fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans, two hash browns and a slice of toast.

Wetherspoons chief vows to LBC listeners he will freeze price of famous breakfast this year

On Friday, Sir Tim said food prices had gone up 25% and that pubs were closing across the UK, including some Wetherspoons pubs.

In February, the pub chain put up the price of its pints for the second time in six months.

Prices have been confirmed to have risen by nearly four per cent from February 1, however, some items saw a lesser rise of around one per cent and two per cent.

On average, all bar and food product prices have gone up three per cent.

Read more: Wetherspoon hikes cost of pints to more than £7 - the second rise in six months.

A Wetherspoon spokesperson previously told the Mirror: "Most prices in Wetherspoon pubs have increased by 3.95% from Thursday, 1 February, 2024. Some prices have increased by less. Ruddles Bitter has increased by 1%. Bud Light lager, Stowford Press Cider and Doom Bar bitter have increased by 2%. Draught Pepsi has not increased. The average increase, across all bar and food products is 3%.”

Sir Tim also said: “Wetherspoon, like most pub companies, has seen some big increases in costs. We believe that our prices remain competitive, even after these changes."

Read more: David Cameron accuses Israel of ‘arbitrary denials’ as UK aid to Gaza ‘stuck at border for weeks’

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yoozoo HQ

Former executive given death sentence over poisoning of gaming company founder

Antony Blinken

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks amid Rafah ground offensive fears

Images of the deaths have sparked outrage

Survivors detail massacre ‘by security forces’ in Burkina Faso village

Claims were made that a Jewish child was mistreated by some nurses at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Hospital investigating claims 'visibly Jewish' nine-year-old child 'mistreated by Pro-Palestine nurses'

Frank Hester

Tory party donor Frank Hester's 'racist' comments about Diana Abbott to be investigated by police

United Nations-Artificial Intelligence

UN approves measure to make AI ‘safe, secure and trustworthy’

Exclusive
Alex Chalk said short sentences mean 'society is having to pay for Bed and Breakfasts at a cost of nearly £50,000 a year'.

'Bed and breakfast' short jail terms cost £50,000 a year per inmate and should be scrapped, Justice Secretary says

A woman cries

Russia attacks Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric plant amid overnight barrage

Gordon Jackson, Donald Pleasence and Richard Attenborough in the Great Escape

Executed Great Escape heroes 'may have been betrayed by English Nazi collaborators'

Nike is facing a backlash after modifying the colours of the St George's cross on the new national team kits

‘Rainbow coloured abomination’: Fury over £125 England shirt with blue and purple St George’s Cross

The vaccine could prevent many people from getting cancer

World's first lung cancer vaccine being developed at Oxford and UCL - but 'it's no substitute for quitting smoking'

The extremely rare condition only allows him to see distorted versions of human faces

The man who sees demons: Truck driver with extremely rare neurological condition only sees contorted human faces

The UK could cut off arms sales to Israel within a week, Alicia Kearns has said

UK 'could cut off arms to Israel in a week', Tory foreign affairs committee chief says, amid fears for civilians

The Global Awards are back for 2024!

The Global Awards 2024: Highlights and all this year's winners

Tina O'Brien

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien fears 'revenge attacks' after getting caught in the middle of brawl with teen girls

Mel Stride has been criticised for his comments on mental health

Mel Stride criticised for mental health comments, as number of Brits with mental disabilities soars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has called for the new England kit to be changed

Keir Starmer calls for Nike to scrap England football kit with 'updated' St George's Cross

United Nations Israel Palestinians Resolution

UN to vote on US resolution declaring immediate ceasefire in Gaza is imperative

Robinho was arrested for rape

Robinho arrested at home as former Manchester City star to serve nine-year prison sentence for rape
The mother of a teenage boy who was groomed by a gang has said they still live in fear.

'Mum, you need to help me': Family of teenager groomed by gang still fear for their lives as report finds thousands at risk
David Cameron has said 'arbitrary denials' are the main blocker to humanitarian aid reaching Gaza.

David Cameron accuses Israel of ‘arbitrary denials’ as UK aid to Gaza ‘stuck at border for weeks’
Brazil Soccer Robinho Jailed

Robinho to serve nine-year jail term in Brazil after Italy rape conviction

Russia Navalny

Russian court rejects legal claim against prison by Alexei Navalny’s mother

Nike is facing backlash after modifying the colours of the St George's cross on the new national team kits.

‘How dare you change our flag!’: Football fans left furious after Nike 'updates’ cross colours on new England kit
Skylar Meade

Police investigate two deaths after recapturing white supremacist inmate

Hospital Shooting Inmate

White supremacist inmate back in custody after hospital escape

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla, 76, jested with those around her that she had her "thunder stolen" by the suited-up toddler.

'We have a natural for the cameras': Grinning toddler in tuxedo upstages Queen Camilla on visit to Belfast bakery
Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles health during a visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles is "doing very well", Queen Camilla gives health update to well-wishers on Northern Ireland visit
Rowan Lascelles

King Charles' cousin on the run after hurling racist abuse in McDonald's and threatening to stab social worker

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit