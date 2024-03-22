Exclusive

Tim Martin pledges to freeze price of Wetherspoons breakfasts amid rising food costs

Wetherspoons founder Sir Tim Martin tells LBC the price of traditional breakfasts will remain the same. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Tim Martin, the founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, has pledged to keep the price of traditional breakfasts the same despite the rising cost of food and drinks.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Sir Tim said: "At the end of this year it will not go up this year due to this interview today.

"I'm being browbeaten by you!"

The current cost of the breakfast is currently £5.75, according to their website.

This gets customers a fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans, two hash browns and a slice of toast.

On Friday, Sir Tim said food prices had gone up 25% and that pubs were closing across the UK, including some Wetherspoons pubs.

In February, the pub chain put up the price of its pints for the second time in six months.

Prices have been confirmed to have risen by nearly four per cent from February 1, however, some items saw a lesser rise of around one per cent and two per cent.

On average, all bar and food product prices have gone up three per cent.

A Wetherspoon spokesperson previously told the Mirror: "Most prices in Wetherspoon pubs have increased by 3.95% from Thursday, 1 February, 2024. Some prices have increased by less. Ruddles Bitter has increased by 1%. Bud Light lager, Stowford Press Cider and Doom Bar bitter have increased by 2%. Draught Pepsi has not increased. The average increase, across all bar and food products is 3%.”

Sir Tim also said: “Wetherspoon, like most pub companies, has seen some big increases in costs. We believe that our prices remain competitive, even after these changes."

