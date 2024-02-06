Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Wetherspoon hikes cost of pints to more than £7 - the second rise in six months. See list of rises
6 February 2024, 12:07
Wetherspoon has put up the price of its pints for the second time in six months - meaning some drinkers will have to pay £7.30 for a pint.
Prices at the pub chain have been confirmed to have risen by nearly four per cent from February 1, however, some items saw a lesser rise of around one per cent and two per cent.
On average, all bar and food product prices have gone up three per cent.
In The Moon Under the Water in London's Leicester Square, a pint of Leffe now costs £7.30. A Mad Squirrel Big Sea West Coast IPA now costing £7.09 while a pint of San Miguel or Windsor & Eton Treason West Coast IPA costs £6.98.
Stella Artois now cost £6.88 - up from the old price of £6.68 and a pint of Guinness will now set you back £6.66.
Low/no alcohol options of Stella Artois, Heineken, low alcohol BrewDog Punk and Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime have also gone up and will now cost £4.21 instead of £4.09.
In the Victoria Station London branch, a pint of Leffe costs 20p more at £6.97 and Corona and San Miguel will set you back £6.63 - 19p more than before - whilst a pint of Stella Artois sits at £6.52 - again 19p more expensive.
Heading across the border into Edinburgh, their Leffe Blonde costs 23p more at its The Booking Office branch at £6.07. Corona, San Miguel and Staropramen are all on sale for £5.60, which is a rise of 21p and a pint of Tennent’s has reached £5.34, up 16p.
A Wetherspoon spokesperson told the Mirror: "Most prices in Wetherspoon pubs have increased by 3.95% from Thursday, 1 February, 2024. Some prices have increased by less. Ruddles Bitter has increased by 1%. Bud Light lager, Stowford Press Cider and Doom Bar bitter have increased by 2%. Draught Pepsi has not increased. The average increase, across all bar and food products is 3%.”
Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: “Wetherspoon, like most pub companies, has seen some big increases in costs. We believe that our prices remain competitive, even after these changes."
Examples of Wetherspoon price rises:
Moon Under the Water (London)
- Stella Artois - £6.88 (up from £6.68)
- Alcohol free Stella Artois - £4.21 (up from £4.09)
- Alcohol free Heineken - £4.21 (up from £4.09)
- Low alcohol BrewDog Punk - £4.21 (up from £4.09)
- Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime - £4.21 (up from £4.09)
Victoria Station (London)
- Leffe - £6.97 (up from £6.77)
- Corona - £6.63 (up from £6.44)
- San Miguel - £6.63 (up from £6.44)
- Stella Artois - £6.52 - (up from £6.33)
The Booking Office (Edinburgh)
- Leffe Blonde (up from £5.84)
- Corona - £5.60 (up from £5.41)
- San Miguel - £5.60 (up from £5.41)
- Staropramen - £5.60 (up from £5.41)
- Tennent’s - £5.34 (up from £5.18)
The Swatters Carr (Middlesborough)
- Leffe Blonde - £4.45 (up from £4.28)
The Thomas Sheraton (Stockton on Tees)
- Leffe Blonde - £4.22 (up from £4.06)
- Corona - £3.75 (up from £3.61)
- San Miguel - £3.75 (up from £3.61)