'No sleep aid for Nana': Grandparents inundated with drinks after grandson posts Wetherspoons table number on Facebook

These grandparents were bombarded with booze. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

Wetherspoons fans inundated grandparents with drinks after their grandson posted their table number to a Facebook group.

He sent their photo to Wetherspoons: The Game, where people can use the pub chain's app to order drinks to a table.

And social media users did not disappoint as they bombarded the pair with pints and wine - before helping them move on to shots.

A photo showed the bemused couple staring out at the vast array of Carling, Guinness and Malbec.

"Brought nana and grandad out for their early night cap," wrote Mark Hamlet.

"Explained to them about the game. I know it works as I've given a few in past.

The couple looked thrilled with their free booze. Picture: Facebook

But the sheer scale of the generosity looked to get to them. Picture: Facebook

"Nana thinks she's about to be cloned and pension account emptied - let's show her we mean business.

"She's partial to a glass of Malbec or Merlot red. Grandad likes a pint!

"Nothing crazy guys, I've gotta put them to bed. Table 15."

He told the group they were at The George Inn in Sandbach, Cheshire.

As the couple were given plenty of booze from the generous game players, Mark posted a photo of his grandad looking delighted as he held up a pint, and his grandma cracked a smile with her glass of red.

But as the drinks flowed, they appear to look overwhelmed by the sheer volume of alcohol before them.

Grandma was even sent a shot for the road. Picture: Facebook

Ultimately, his grandma ended up holding up a shot glass full of red liquid as she stared sternly at her grandson.

"Nana needs no sleep aid tonight guys," Mark said as they called it a night.

"Nana doesn't know what's hit her!" said one Facebook user.