'No sleep aid for Nana': Grandparents inundated with drinks after grandson posts Wetherspoons table number on Facebook

5 December 2023, 11:06

These grandparents were bombarded with booze
These grandparents were bombarded with booze. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

Wetherspoons fans inundated grandparents with drinks after their grandson posted their table number to a Facebook group.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He sent their photo to Wetherspoons: The Game, where people can use the pub chain's app to order drinks to a table.

And social media users did not disappoint as they bombarded the pair with pints and wine - before helping them move on to shots.

A photo showed the bemused couple staring out at the vast array of Carling, Guinness and Malbec.

"Brought nana and grandad out for their early night cap," wrote Mark Hamlet.

"Explained to them about the game. I know it works as I've given a few in past.

Read more: Wetherspoons full Christmas menu revealed with full roast dinner on sale for £12

The couple looked thrilled with their free booze
The couple looked thrilled with their free booze. Picture: Facebook
But the sheer scale of the generosity looked to get to them
But the sheer scale of the generosity looked to get to them. Picture: Facebook

"Nana thinks she's about to be cloned and pension account emptied - let's show her we mean business.

"She's partial to a glass of Malbec or Merlot red. Grandad likes a pint!

"Nothing crazy guys, I've gotta put them to bed. Table 15."

Read more: Will next year's retail giants follow suit? Viewers praise heartwarming Christmas ad for pub in Northern Ireland

He told the group they were at The George Inn in Sandbach, Cheshire.

As the couple were given plenty of booze from the generous game players, Mark posted a photo of his grandad looking delighted as he held up a pint, and his grandma cracked a smile with her glass of red.

But as the drinks flowed, they appear to look overwhelmed by the sheer volume of alcohol before them.

Grandma was even sent a shot for the road
Grandma was even sent a shot for the road. Picture: Facebook

Ultimately, his grandma ended up holding up a shot glass full of red liquid as she stared sternly at her grandson.

"Nana needs no sleep aid tonight guys," Mark said as they called it a night.

"Nana doesn't know what's hit her!" said one Facebook user.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

'Pregnant' woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan street as police urgently hunt on the run knifeman

Party leaders

Norwegian government makes deal over deep sea mining in Arctic Ocean

Prince Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal.

Prince Harry 'unjustifiably treated less favourably than others' over his UK security arrangements, High Court hears

The woman was paddleboarding when she was attacked by the shark. (stock images)

Boston newlywed, 44, killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas

Kate Middleton visited Evelina London this morning

Business as usual: Kate brushes aside royal race row as she opens life-changing unit at children's hospital

Drone attack damage

Deadly Russian shelling hits southern Ukrainian city

Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 22

House explosion

Blast levels house in US as officers served search warrant

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

One person in hospital and schools in lockdown as armed cops respond to 'major incident' in Aberfan

Fresh rain warnings are in place across the UK

Brits set to be battered by torrential rain as 50 flood warnings and 175 flood alerts issued

Bad weather at an airport

Freezing rain causes deadly accidents in Germany

Tesla

Danish union to take action against Tesla in solidarity with Swedes

Oliver Dowden wants Brits to stock up on candles and battery-powered radios

'Stock up on candles and battery-powered radios': Deputy PM says UK must be prepared for catastrophe

A view of the iceberg

British research ship crosses paths with world’s largest iceberg in Antarctic

The man was installing Christmas lights in the village when he was hit by a van

Workman using cherry picker fighting for life after 'van hits him while installing Christmas lights'

A man has been filmed dragging a swan by its neck through a park in Wales.

Swan-ted! Police hunt man caught dragging swan by the neck through park in Wales

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new migrant treaty

Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

Single-use e-cigarettes

Bill to ban disposable e-cigarettes in France approved

Trevor Jacob filmed himself skydiving out of the light aircraft

YouTuber Trevor Jacob jailed after crashing plane and skydiving to safety for video views 'and financial gain'
Rohingya refugees

400 Rohingya Muslims on board two boats adrift in the Andaman Sea

Members of Aslef are striking this week.

Commuter chaos as rail strikes bring trains to a halt - with no service on c2c and disruption on Greater Anglia
Cancellations board

Munich Airport suspends all flights due to freezing rain

Air strike wreckage

Israel strikes Gaza’s second largest city in new phase of the war

Suella Braverman was closely involved in the new migrant plans

Shades of Suella: Immigration minister admits working closely with Braverman on tough new migrant crackdown
Ryanair has sparked anger by changing the way boarding passes are issued

Ryanair passengers share their fury over change to boarding passes that 'forces people to pay for seats'
Rose discussed her clash with Fred Sirieix

'You shouldn't bring up sensitive topics': Nella Rose justifies clash with Fred Sirieix after I'm A Celebrity elimination

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's lawyers will argue his police protection should be restored

Prince Harry to demand taxpayer-funded police protection is restored - despite stepping down as full working royal
King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit