Wetherspoons full Christmas menu revealed with full roast dinner on sale for £12
6 November 2023, 16:08
Wetherspoons have revealed their full Christmas menu, with a full roast dinner available for under £15.
The menu offers a mix of Wetherspoons fan favourites and Christmas classics, including burgers and roast dinners.
It will be available at more than 800 Wetherspoon pubs across the country from Wednesday, November 15, which is when you'll be able to get your Christmas meal at the UK chain.
Everything you would expect on a Christmas plate is available, including turkey breast, pork, apricot and cranberry stuffing, The Sun reports.
The Christmas meal will cost you £12.05 with a soft drink and £13.52 with an alcoholic beverage.
But if you don't fancy a full Christmas dinner, you could get a 'big cheeseburger' or a brie and cranberry panini.
Full Christmas menu at Wetherspoons
- Sliced turkey breast and winter vegetables - £12.05 (soft drink) or £13.52 (with alcohol)
- The big cheeseburger - £10.20 (soft drink) or £11.67 (with with alcohol)
- Brie and bacon burger
- Bacon and garlic mushroom pizza - £9.47 (with a soft drink) and £10.94 with alcohol
- Chicken and stuffing burger
- Chicken, stuffing, bacon and brie pizza (11 inch) - £9.47 (soft drink) and £10.94 with alcohol
- Children's Christmas dinner (pigs-in-blankets, with roasted vegetables, cucumber and tomato wedges, peas, baked beans, jacket potato, chips, mashed potato)
- Chicken, stuffing, bacon and cranberry panini
- Brie and cranberry panini
- Brie and garlic mushroom pizza
- The big cheese chips
- Chicken, stuffing, bacon and brie pizza
- Pigs in blankets with cranberry sauce
- Salted caramel sticky toffee pudding
- Mince tart