Wetherspoons full Christmas menu revealed with full roast dinner on sale for £12

Sliced turkey breast and winter vegetable roast available for £12.05. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Wetherspoons have revealed their full Christmas menu, with a full roast dinner available for under £15.

The menu offers a mix of Wetherspoons fan favourites and Christmas classics, including burgers and roast dinners.

It will be available at more than 800 Wetherspoon pubs across the country from Wednesday, November 15, which is when you'll be able to get your Christmas meal at the UK chain.

Everything you would expect on a Christmas plate is available, including turkey breast, pork, apricot and cranberry stuffing, The Sun reports.

The Christmas meal will cost you £12.05 with a soft drink and £13.52 with an alcoholic beverage.

But if you don't fancy a full Christmas dinner, you could get a 'big cheeseburger' or a brie and cranberry panini.

Full Christmas menu at Wetherspoons

Fancy Christmas at Wetherspoons? Picture: Alamy