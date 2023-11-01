Marks and Spencer launch their star filled 2023 Christmas Advert

M&S Christmas advert 2023: Sophie Ellis-Bextor

By EJ Ward

Marks & Spencer has kicked off the festive season with a very star-studded advert.

In a television campaign that will run from today, M&S appears to be encouraging shoppers to do what they want this Christmas, instead of being hidebound by endless chores, the demands of others and the tyranny of festive perfection.

Using a line up of famous faces including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, actresses Zawe Ashton and Hannah Waddingham, and TV star Tan France, the M&S message for 2023 is to put yourself and your own needs first.

From a huge West End star to a Marvel actress and stylist to the stars - the festive feature for the upmarket retailer certainly comes with star power.

Four British celebrities are featured in the ad, lead by Ted Lasso star and Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham.

She is joined by fashion designer and entrepreneur Tan France, who is most known for his features on Netlix shows Next in Fashion and Queer Eye.

Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor also makes an appearance, alongside Zawe Ashton who will be starring in the upcoming Marvel film, The Marvels.

