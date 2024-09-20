Child serial killer Lucy Letby will challenge latest conviction in court next month

By Henry Moore

Serial killer Lucy Letby will pursue a challenge against her most recent conviction at the Court of Appeal next month.

Court officials confirmed today that Britain’s most prolific killer of children will bring an appeal against her conviction of attempted murder in July.

The appeal hearing will take place on October 24, court listings revealed today.

Letby, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Earlier this year, judges rejected her bid to challenge these conventions.

Two months later, in July, Levity was sentenced to an additional whole-life order for the attempted murder of a baby girl after a retrial at Manchester Crown Court in June and July.

The identities of the surviving children can not be revealed due to reporting restrictions.

This week, the parents of a baby murdered by Letby have told how the nurse attempted to "savour their son's dying moments for herself".

The fresh claims come amid the ongoing public inquiry into how the killer nurse continued to practice at the Countess of Chester Hospital - despite concerns being flagged to hospital bosses.

The parents of Letby's third victim, Child C, emotionally recounted how they hugged their dying son after being told that he could not be saved.

The child's father told the inquiry: "Reflecting on it now, I think she [Letby] was trying to savour my son’s dying moments for herself, which fills me with both emotion and anger, had I not challenged her she would have further intruded on our private goodbye."

The parents told the inquiry that they had been "kept her in the dark" when it came to their child's death - most notably by the hospital's medical director.

It comes as the mother of Child C, murdered by Letby, demanded a face-to-face apology from the hospital medical director.