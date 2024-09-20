Exclusive

Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks

Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks, LBC has been told.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK and US are preparing to give the nod in private - with a change in position confirmed only after the first missiles have been fired.

Diplomatic sources said the US is keen to see a plan first from President Zelensky on how it could help see them through the winter months of the war.

A final decision could be rubber-stamped as soon as the UN General Assembly next week.

Read more: Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

But there is nervousness in President Biden's top team that the move could harm Kamala Harris' re-election campaign.

At a joint press conference with Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, two drafts of statements were prepared, as the decision was seen on such a knife edge.

Insiders had expected a decision ahead of Keir Starmer flying to Washington to meet with President Biden.

But after two hours of discussions, the PM left with no official announcement.

Storm shadow missiles. Picture: ALAMY

The UK and France have already sent the storm shadow missiles to Ukraine, but only for use on targets within their own borders

President Zelensky has been pushing for permission for months to use the missiles to strike deep inside Russia in a bid to target ammunition factories and other points.

Mr Lammy and Mr Blinken held talks in Paris this week with allies from France, Germany and Italy.

The Foreign Secretary said last night they were focused on making sure that “Ukraine has all it needs, militarily, politically, diplomatically and in terms of aid to get through what will be a tough winter and into 2025”.

When quizzed on whether the UK was poised to announce permission to use storm shadow missiles, Mr Lammy said: “I haven't got further announcements to make today.”

He added: “We look forward to meeting with President Zelensky in a few days time at the UN General Assembly”.

It came after he said last weekend that NATO allies were keen to move together on any decision.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy (R) pose with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: Getty

Last weekend Boris Johnson and five former defence secretaries urged Britain to give the green light on the use of the missiles.

A Government spokesperson said: "There has been no change in the UK’s position. We continue to provide military aid to support Ukraine’s clear right of self-defence against Russia’s illegal attacks in accordance with international humanitarian law.

"We are clear that equipment provided by the UK is intended for the defence of Ukraine."