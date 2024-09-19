Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince Harry will return to the UK this month for the WellChild Awards in London.

The Duke of Sussex will make the trip without his wife, Meghan Markle.

The WellChild Awards, of which Harry has been patron for 16 years, meets annually to honour children suffering from serious illnesses.

Harry will not be joined by Meghan or their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Ahead of the September 30 award show, Prince Harry said: “I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.

“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”

It is unknown whether Harry will meet with his father, the King, during his visit.

When the Duke last visited the UK in May, King Charles did not meet with his youngest son.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at San Basilio de Palenque during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia. Picture: Getty

At the time, his Majesty was undergoing cancer treatment.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said: “The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

The Prince celebrated his 40th birthday this week and to the surprise of many, he received well wishes from his brother William.

In a message shared across their social media platforms, the couple said: "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!"

It marks the first time a public message for Harry has been shared by the royal family since 2021.

It came after King Charles also shared a message on Sunday morning, saying: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

It follows reports that William had no plans to make a birthday call to Harry as the brothers "don't even speak" anymore.

Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex! https://t.co/ZKJbYDmV6L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2024

A source told the Mirror: "What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother.

"Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm.

"But now, William and Harry don’t even speak.

"Before, they always ­celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day."

Harry said he was "excited" to turn 40 this weekend as he prepared to celebrate with friends and family.