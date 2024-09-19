Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

19 September 2024, 22:55

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince Harry will return to the UK this month for the WellChild Awards in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex will make the trip without his wife, Meghan Markle.

The WellChild Awards, of which Harry has been patron for 16 years, meets annually to honour children suffering from serious illnesses.

Harry will not be joined by Meghan or their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Ahead of the September 30 award show, Prince Harry said: “I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.

Read more: Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'

Read more: Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”

It is unknown whether Harry will meet with his father, the King, during his visit.

When the Duke last visited the UK in May, King Charles did not meet with his youngest son.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at San Basilio de Palenque during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at San Basilio de Palenque during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia. Picture: Getty

At the time, his Majesty was undergoing cancer treatment.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said: “The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

The Prince celebrated his 40th birthday this week and to the surprise of many, he received well wishes from his brother William.

In a message shared across their social media platforms, the couple said: "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!"

It marks the first time a public message for Harry has been shared by the royal family since 2021.

It came after King Charles also shared a message on Sunday morning, saying: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

It follows reports that William had no plans to make a birthday call to Harry as the brothers "don't even speak" anymore.

A source told the Mirror: "What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother.

"Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm.

"But now, William and Harry don’t even speak.

"Before, they always ­celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day."

Harry said he was "excited" to turn 40 this weekend as he prepared to celebrate with friends and family.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman (left) and Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa Jenkins (right) during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day special at Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Picture date: Wednesday September 4, 2024.

Bye Bye Barry: Gavin and Stacey completes filming in iconic Welsh town ahead of Christmas return

Lebanon pager attacks are a 'war crime' and Israel is trying to sabotage ceasefire efforts, claims Lebanese ambassador

Israel 'hits 100 targets’ in strike against Hezbollah as group’s chief brands attacks on devices a ‘declaration of war’

The Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam at dusk

One person dead and another hurt in stabbing in Rotterdam, say police

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin speaking from behind a lectern

Israel warned US a Lebanon operation was coming but gave no details – officials

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Five arrested after fatal stabbing in Teesside

David Lammy Delivers A Speech On UK Foreign Policy And The Climate Crisis

Foreign Secretary calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as he warns Brits to leave Lebanon

Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.

OceanGate Titan sub malfunctioned days before fatal Titanic dive, scientific director reveals

Labour MP claims Keir Starmer uses Arsenal hospitality 'for work reasons'

Keir Starmer uses Arsenal hospitality 'for work reasons', says Labour MP

Military police guard the entrance to the National Penitentiary Centre in Tamara, Honduras

Attempted prison escape in Honduras leaves two inmates dead and three injured

People watch the speech of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they sit in a cafe

Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices

A damaged house after recent floods in the Czech Republic

EU chief visits flood-stricken region and pledges billions in swift aid

The Titan tourist sub

Titan’s scientific director says sub malfunctioned just prior to Titanic dive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky to meet Biden as Ukraine pushes US to ease weapons restrictions

Carter Walsh

Boy, 2, killed in fireplace accident pictured for the first time as tributes pour in

Exclusive
Lebanon pager attacks are a 'war crime' and Israel is trying to sabotage ceasefire efforts, claims Lebanese ambassador

Lebanon pager attacks are a 'war crime' and Israel is trying to sabotage ceasefire efforts, claims Lebanese ambassador

David Lammy Delivers A Speech On UK Foreign Policy And The Climate Crisis

Foreign Secretary warns Brits to flee Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise after Hezbollah pager explosions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hunter Biden next to a car, head shot

Hunter Biden’s sentencing on federal firearms charges delayed until December

Oxford Street

Pedestrianised Oxford Street could be 'terror target', council warns Sadiq Khan

Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.

'Where are they?': Emotional witness reveals moment she knew Titan sub had vanished

'Sonic boom' heard over Beirut as Israeli jets fly low over the Lebanese capital during Hezbollah leader's speech

'Sonic boom' heard over Beirut as Israeli jets fly low over the Lebanese capital during Hezbollah leader's speech
Pager bombs could be ‘declaration of war,’ says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Pager and walkie-talkie attacks in Lebanon 'crossed all red lines' and are a 'declaration of war', says Hezbollah chief
Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gather outside a mobile phone shop

What to know about the two waves of deadly explosions that hit Lebanon and Syria

The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Floods in central Europe threaten new areas as 1,000 people evacuated in Italy

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum arriving at the 88th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA, February 28, 2016.

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reportedly offered multi-million dollar tell-all book deal following cheating scandal
The remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Mission specialist for Titan sub owner says goal was to ‘make dreams come true’

Police are looking to identify three men who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Teen girl and woman 'raped and sexually assaulted' on Brighton beach as police release CCTV of three men

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Emily Maitlis has told of her 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew

'We never got closure': Emily Maitlis tells of 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew, 5 years on from interview
Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit