Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William will not make a birthday call to Harry this weekend as the brothers "don't even speak" anymore.

Harry said he was "excited" to turn 40 this Sunday as he prepares to mark the occasion with friends and family.

He is expected to celebrate his birthday with Meghan and their children at home in Montecito, California.

He will then enjoy "a weekend getaway with a few of his closest mates".

But one person he is not set to mark the occasion with his brother William, despite the pair typically celebrating major milestones together.

A source has said there "will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry's big day".

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William. Picture: Getty

"What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother," they told the Mirror.

"Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm."

"But now, William and Harry don’t even speak.

"Before, they always ­celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day."

The rift between Harry and William deepened after he released his bombshell memoir Spare.

They are understood to have not spoken for months and currently have no contact.

Both of them "discreetly" took part in the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes, who was the brother-in-law of their late mother, Princess Diana, last month.

But they are said to have sat apart from each other at the back of the church.